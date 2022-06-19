WATCH: Shania Twain Brings Fan Onstage To Sing ‘You’ve Got a Way,’ Blows the Crowd Away

Shania Twain is enjoying her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer has dates remaining on the “Let’s Go!” run through September. During her recent return to the show, she brought a fan onstage and shared a memorable moment.

“What’s your favorite song?” Twain asked the audience member. “Do you have a favorite song of mine?”

“I know so many of your songs,” the woman replied. “I mean, I probably know every single one of your songs. But if I had to choose, it’d be ‘You’ve Got a Way.'”

“Ahhh!” Twain replied before beginning the song a cappella. “What were the next words?” she asked the fan. “Do you know the next words?”

The woman proceeded to continue singing the track a cappella, and she nailed it. See the fan-shot video shared by Shania Twain below.

“I love moments like this!! I get such a kick outta connecting with you all through music,” Twain captioned the post.

The two shared a hug as they concluded the song. Certainly, it was a memorable night in Las Vegas for an extremely lucky fan.

“Let’s Go!” looks like a fantastic time. Shania Twain has been sharing videos and photos throughout the stay. A day before the fan collaboration, she shared a clip of “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” from the show.

“I’m mad about you, I can’t live without youuuu Las Vegas!!” she captioned the post. She’s having fun in Sin City.

Shania Twain’s ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas Residency Continues

Shania Twain has dates remaining on the residency throughout June, August, and September. Her next run comes June 22, 24 and 25. She’ll be back on August 26, 27, and 31. And she’ll wrap the currently scheduled dates on September 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10. In the middle of the residency, she’ll return to her native Canada for a one-off performance at Boots and Hearts Music Festival 2022 in Oro-Medonte on August 7. To learn more about tickets for all Las Vegas dates and the festival date on Twain’s calendar, check out her website.

Passing the Torch

Recently, Shania Twain took in a Luke Combs performance at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California. The country music legend even managed to snap a photo with one of its’ reigning kings. The duo is in a unique echelon of country music artists as members of the “50-Week Club.” They’ve each recorded albums that spent 50 weeks at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Combs was grateful to share the moment. “An honor to hang out with a true LEGEND,” he shared via social media.