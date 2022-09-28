WATCH: Shania Twain Recreates Some of Her Most Iconic Looks

In a new interview and video feature with Bustle, Shania Twain is discussing her career and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The video feature begins all the way at the beginning, her self-titled debut album that was released in 1993. It works her way through each of her eras, from The Woman in Me when she landed squarely in country’s mainstream to Come on Over when she crossed over into pop success. Check out the video below.

There are several notable moments as she walks down memory lane. Of the debut album, she recalls wanting it to authentically represent her Canadian upbringing. Then, she moves to the “Any Man of Mine” video.

“I love this video because I still had a 24-inch waist,” she jokes. “The waist is belted. The wardrobe came right out of my own closet. The denim vest and the denim jeans. A little muscle shirt underneath, the ripped one. And I just took the scissors and cut it off. Because I figured I needed to enjoy my midriff in this video. I love riding horses, so in this video, I wore chaps over these jeans which was really fun. Especially because they were borrowed from Bo Derek. They were her chaps.”

At the 1996 GRAMMYs, she recalls wearing a pleather jacket because, “I’m a vegetarian at this point.”

Shania Twain’s ‘Come on Over’ Era

Then, Shania Twain moves into the Come on Over era with “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“This video was one of the greatest learning experiences I ever had making the video and working with the clothes designer on the fashion,” she said. “How I was going to move in the clothes. I needed to it to be stretched. I love leopard print. So we agreed on stretched, velvet leopard print fabric. And we bejeweled it with a lot of red, ruby red. And this is the first video that I ever wore a wig. So that’s really fun.”

And the conversation couldn’t be complete without discussing Shania Twain’s look in “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“I wanted a very masculine presence to my femininity in the video,” she began. “And I wanted it to be literal. I wanted men’s shirts, short skirts. It was a very exhausting video. The clothing was so tight. I learned a good lesson making this video because there was no stretch in the satin or in the corset. I guess that’s the idea. It’s meant to cinch you in and push you up. And I was really, really struggling on that. I especially loved the veil on the top hat. To me, that was a beautiful finishing touch.”

She also took a look back at her iconic 1999 GRAMMYs dress that Kelsea Ballerini wore to the ACM Honors. She said that it was influenced by Audrey Hepburn, and that it was a very comfortable gown to wear.