Watch the Heartwarming Moment Jon Pardi’s In-Laws Learned They’ll Be Grandparents

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their first child. The two were introduced in Colorado by their mothers in 2017. Jon proposed in 2019 during a show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and they were married in 2020. Now, they’ll be a “Pardi of 3.”

Recently, Summer revealed how she broke the news to Jon. She taped a sign that said “Baby on Board” to his boat, along with the pregnancy test. Now, she’s revealing how she told her parents. Check out the video that she shared below.

“If you’re ready to cry some more…here’s the video of how we told my parents. Said we had a belated Mother’s Day/early Father’s Day joint gift,” she captioned the video.

She handed her mother a gift bag stuffed with tissue paper. After she plows through the layers of tissue paper, she pulls out a onesie. There’s no sound with the video, as music is playing. But you can tell that she is overwhelmed with emotion and crying. Her father begins applauding, and they all hug.

“Still trying to figure out why I was shirtless,” Jon Pardi replied in the comments.

Before Hailey Whitters left Jon Pardi’s tour, she and Lainey Wilson celebrated the occasion with him together. They dressed up in giant baby costumes and surprised him onstage. The entire country music world is thrilled for the Pardis. They tried for a couple of years to get here, and their dreams of a family are coming true.

Jon Pardi is still all over country radio with his fifth chart-topping smash, “Last Night Lonely.” It’s from the 37-year-old California native’s fourth album, Mr. Saturday Night. The album hit fifth on the charts when it was released in September.

Jon Pardi ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’

Jon Pardi is winding down his ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour. They lost Hailey Whitters, but he and Lainey Wilson are still at it through the weekend. This weekend, they’re in Southaven, Miss., Huntsville, Ala. and they’ll wrap in Nashville with a sold-out show at Ascend Amphitheater on October 1. He’ll take a week off in Nashville before stepping into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry on October 7. He returns to the Opry on October 21. He’ll do a run of Texas dates in between, including stops in Midland, Rio Rancho and El Paso.

Jon Pardi is already lining up festival dates for 2023. One of them is the massive bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. on April 28. He’s also at Country Concert 2023 in Fort Laramie, Ohio and Great Jones County Fair in Iowa. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.