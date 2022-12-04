Watch the Trailer for Tanya Tucker’s Holiday Movie ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Tanya Tucker is excited about her first starring role in a film, and so are we. The country music icon is starring in the upcoming feel-good Christmas flick, A Nashville Country Christmas. And, according to reports – and the heartwarming trailer for the movie – A Nashville Christmas will bring us plenty of warm holiday cheer.

Tanya Tucker Finds A Sense Of Family In Heartwarming Holiday Flick

In this upcoming holiday movie, Tanya Tucker portrays a fictional country music singer who is in the middle of filming a holiday special. However, she can’t get into it all as the special seems to keep getting out of hand. Overwhelmed, Tucker’s character takes off, heading to her grandmother’s Tenessee home hoping for a break.

However, a series of events shake up the character’s life. And, she begins to find a new sense of family with new relationships. All while also connecting with someone important from her past.

“I play a country music star in a crisis,” Tanya Tucker says of her role in the upcoming holiday film. “Now she’s gotta choose between fame and a brand new family,” the country music hitmaker says in the recently released trailer for the holiday movie.

The Country Music Icon Is Realizing A Longtime Dream With A Nashville Country Christmas

The upcoming holiday flick is directed by Ashley Williams and it also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Keith Carradine. This is the first leading role that Tanya Tucker has had in her career. An experience, she says, that has always been a dream of hers.

“It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality!” the singer exclaims of her role in A Nashville Country Christmas.

“Being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them,” Tucker continues of the role.

“I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along,” the singer says. “I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

Fans first learned of the upcoming film this past summer. This happened when Tucker was seen wearing the Christmasy wardrobe from the film in a congratulatory video message sent to Chapel Hart after the group’s massively successful appearances on America’s Got Talent.

A Nashville Country Christmas premieres on the Paramount Network on Monday, December 12 at 8 p.m. eastern. The holiday film with air once again on CMT on Christmas Day, December 25 at 11 a.m. eastern.