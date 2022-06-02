WATCH: Thomas Rhett Celebrates ‘Slow Down Summer’ Going #1, But His Daughter Couldn’t Care Less

Country music star Thomas Rhett just earned his 19th Number 1 hit with “Slow Down Summer,” but babies have other priorities besides celebrating big career news. The song is the lead single off of the Where We Started album, and it’s the top song in the country right now according to the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.

Despite the great news for Rhett, his cute 2-year-old daughter Lennon Love seemed more interested in hanging out with dad on the beach than talking business. In a sweet social media video, Rhett explains from a vehicle that he and his little girl just got off the beach, Taste of Country writes. They’re also listening to the song, and while Thomas is reveling in the success, Lennon won’t even crack a smile.

“Me and Lennon just went and took pictures on the beach,” Rhett says in the video, as Lennon interjects, “Yeah.”

“Listening to ‘Slow Down Summer’ on the radio. No. 1 song in the country right now,” the country superstar continues. “What you think, girl?” Lennon, of course, is probably thinking of something fun to do next with daddy, not about his newest hit single. The blank stare she gives makes for a funny, sweet moment between parent and child.

“Slow Down Summer” is the #1 song in the country. Grateful for everyone involved…writers, producers, radio team, family, country radio & most importantly, Y’ALL! Sitting in the car w/ Lennon & this is the first song we hear. Can’t wait to see yall on the road this summer!🙌 pic.twitter.com/iBBMhOdMTw — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 30, 2022

What comes next after “Slow Down Summer” for Thomas Rhett?

Rhett plans to follow up the hit song with a duet called “Half of Me,” which he sings with Riley Green. The next single also hails from the Where We Started album, as well. Rhett said he feels especially bonded to these two songs because of the family ties they represent.

“I’m pretty blown away to be celebrating my 19th No. 1 with ‘Slow Down Summer’ and the release of my new single ‘Half of Me,'” he shares.”I wrote both of these songs with my dad, which is special to me, and several other truly incredible songwriters. I hope fans have as much fun singing along to ‘Half of Me’ as we did writing it.”

Rhett, who loves to showcase his big family on social media, told another funny story in March regarding his inner circle and their funny lack of interest in his career. Back as his newest album hit shelves a couple months ago, Rhett said his wife, Lauren Akins, did not even know he had a new project on the way.

“Such a great supporter of my career,” Rhett drily captioned the video of Lauren, along with an emoji of a laughing face with tears streaming down its cheeks. Of course, the mother of four young girls has plenty of reason to forget a few things here and there. A big family like that comes with its own challenges, and one can hardly fault her for focusing on the little ones.