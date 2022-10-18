WATCH: Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Join Forces for ‘Where We Started’ Music Video

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have teamed up for a new music video for their collaboration “Where We Started.” The collaboration came to life when the duo appearance on American Idol. The video version features both artists in their own spaces and reflecting on their respective journeys in the music business. Check out the video for “Where We Started” below.

Thomas Rhett has collaborated with a ton of artists over the years. It’s no surprise that he landed on this crossover hit with Katy Perry.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing it on American Idol, to this video – her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

“I’ve loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,'” Perry added. “Going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Their first performance of the track was on the American Idol season finale back in May. That wasn’t the last time they plan to collaborate though. In an interview with Access, she talked more about working with Thomas Rhett.

“That was our first performance of our song together,” she said. “‘Where We Started’ is from his album and it’s my first foray into country music and I love this song. It’s so special to me and I’m excited to put the music video out this fall. There’s a whole bit. I love Thomas.”

“Where We Started” is the title track from Thomas Rhett’s latest album which dropped in April. The 15-track collection also features his number one single “Slow Down Summer.”

Thomas Rhett is Bringing the Bar to Canada

Thomas Rhett’s final United States dates on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour just concluded. He had a lot of fun throughout the summer and fall with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Now, he’s going to take the bar to Canada.

He has some down time throughout the holidays, but he’ll pick it back up on February 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. He hits most of the continent along the way. Rhett has stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and London among a host of others. The Canadian run keeps him busy throughout February. It’ll wind down with stops in Montreal at Bell Center and Ottawa at Canadian Tire Center on February 24 and February 25, respectively.

After that, he takes the bar to the United Kingdom. That run starts in London on March 10 and also includes a stop in Glasgow. He’ll also head up to Ireland for a date in March. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each stop at his website.