WATCH: Thomas Rhett Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Life as a Dad of 4 Girls

Thomas Rhett‘s career has grown exponentially since making his debut in country music in 2012 with his hit single, “Something to Do with My Hands.” However, so too has his family. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins were married the same year Rhett got his career off the ground, and since then they’ve welcomed four beautiful daughters. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the “Blame It on a Backroad” singer showed fans exactly what life is like as a dad of four. Check out the sweet clip below.

Quit buying toys for your kids. All ya need is a laundry basket with wheels. pic.twitter.com/2RWkDkWV8Q — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 5, 2023

As stated, Thomas Rhett has four daughters. The two seen in the video, however, are his youngest girls, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina.

Lennon, who is seated comfortably in the rolling laundry basket alongside her little sister, sweetly demands, “Faster, daddy. Really faster.”

Thomas Rhett, heard laughing in the background of the clip, pushes the girls back and forth across the floor. In his tweet, he told parents, “Quit buying toys for your kids. All ya need is a laundry basket with wheels.”

Other parents took to the comments where they shared their own simple ideas for keeping kids entertained.

“Wooden spoons with pots and pans!” one fan commented. A second said, “Boxes and tissue paper at Christmas and birthdays also. Kids just want your time.”

Handfuls of other Thomas Rhett fans also suggested other uses for boxes when it comes to entertaining children. Rhett’s girls, however, seem more than content with a rolling laundry basket.

Thomas Rhett One of Several Fan-Favorite Stars to Claim ‘CMA Triple Play Award’

Thomas Rhett has not only made a career for himself through singing but also through his work as a songwriter. Throughout his decade-plus career in music, the “It Goes Like This” singer has penned a number of No. 1 hits. Heading into 2023, Thomas Rhett is one of a number of our favorite country music stars seeing recognition for songwriting.

Earlier this month, the Country Music Association revealed the complete list of artists being recognized for their songwriting talents from within the last year. Honorees include Thomas Rhett as well as HARDY, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs to name a few.

Thomas Rhett’s three biggest hits from the last year include two songs from his own album as well as another featuring on Cole Swindell’s Stereotype. Rhett saw recognition for his work on “Country Again” from the album, Country Again: Side A, and “Slow Down Summer,” from his more recent record, Where We Started.

The third song earning the dad of four major points as a songwriter is Cole Swindell’s hit single, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” inspired by Jo Dee Messina’s 1996 classic, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

Songwriter Ashley Gorley also saw recognition this year for her work on Thomas Rhett’s hit “Slow Down Summer.”