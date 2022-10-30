WATCH: Thousands of Loretta Lynn Fans Form Line Around the Block for Grand Ole Opry Memorial

Loretta Lynn‘s memorial service takes place today, Oct. 30. Fans lined up around the block for a chance to say goodbye. But, this is also a celebration of the country music star’s incredible life. The Grand Ole Opry House offered 1,500 free tickets to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. It definitely doesn’t look like there were any tickets left.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” takes place at the Grand Ole Opry House. The memorial features performances, speakers, and lots of memories of Loretta Lynn. She died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90 at her home in Tennessee.

Loretta Lynn fans started arriving at 3:30am and have come from as far as the UK to honor her life and music at the Grand Ole Opry. The line for the queen’s memorial winds around and around and around stretching far past the Dave & Busters parking lot @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ah1Lkh636p — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) October 30, 2022

Loretta Lynn was a powerhouse and a pioneer of the country genre for women. She was an inspiration to many, even her contemporaries like Dolly Parton, and everything she did in the industry was to further a woman’s deserved place in country music. During a 2016 interview with the Associated Press, Lynn said, “It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too. I didn’t write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too.”

Who Is Performing and Speaking At the Memorial?

As for performers, the country music world’s best and brightest are coming out to celebrate Lynn’s life. Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, and George Strait will pay tribute. Additionally, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Carlile from The Highwomen in addition to Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band and Larry Strickland will perform. Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show co-host, em-cees the event.

Speakers include Barbara Mandrell, Loretta Lynn’s sister Crystal Gayle, her daughter Patsy Lynn, and her granddaughter Tayla Lynn, Faith Hill, Hoda Kotb, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, and Tim McGraw.

There will also be virtual messages for those who weren’t able to attend. Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Sissy Spacek will share their words with the audience virtually.

The memorial aired today at 6:00 CST on CMT from Nashville. But, it will also be re-aired on Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm or on Nov. 6 at 10:00 am on CMT. It will also hit Paramount+ streaming early in 2023.

CMT’s Final ‘Next Women of Country’ to Honor Loretta Lynn

On Nov. 8, CMT and City Winery Nashville will pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn with the final episode of “Next Women of Country.” The full title of the episode is “CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn,” and is presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation.

The showcase will feature performances by Miko Marks, Bowen + Young, Caylee Hammack, Brooke Eden, Erin Enderlin, Sacha, and more. These talented performers will be paying tribute to some of Loretta Lynn’s most famous country hits.