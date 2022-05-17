WATCH: Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Costar Audie Rick Joins Him Onstage During Concert in Sweet Moment

Country music artist and actor Tim McGraw released a video of his 1883 costar Audie Rick joining him on stage in Atlanta recently to deliver him a guitar and wave to the audience. McGraw shared the clip of the cute on-stage moment for his three million followers Tuesday morning. The six-year-old Audie played McGraw’s fictional son, John, in the Yellowstone prequel set in the latter years of the 19th century.

It was so great to have #AudieRick who played our son in @1883Official and his mom, Patty, out to the show the other night! #McGrawTour2022 #1883TV pic.twitter.com/XGW9BzHtCz — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 17, 2022

“So when we were in Atlanta playing [a show], Audie Rick and his mom showed up,” McGraw explained in a private video for fans. “Audie played our son, John, in 1883. He’s just the cutest, sweetest kid in the world. So we had Audie bring a guitar out to me, and the guitar was bigger than he was. But he came out and handed it to me and he was just cool as a cucumber.”

The video then cut to a clip of little Audie thanking Tim and the team for letting him bring out the instrument in front of all the fans.

“Tim thank you for letting me give you your guitar,” Audie said to the camera. “That was a great show. Thank you! Bye!”

The video then cut to McGraw bringing his young costar out on stage and telling the fans in attendance that they worked together on the Western. McGraw gave the little guy a fist bump and then waved to him as he left the stage.

“It was a big night for me, and the crowd loved it,” McGraw said happily. His concert tour heads to Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on May 19 for their next stop.

Weeks before releasing his cute 1883 ‘reunion’ video, Tim McGraw kicked off his summer tour with a hype video

In the nearly-minute long teaser clip released on May 2 to his Twitter, Tim McGraw reminded fans that he’s still a sex symbol at 55 years old.

The video starts benign enough: some vocals and drone shots of McGraw live in concert for the first time in seven years. The crowd cheers as the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer cruises around on stage, hyping up the fans and acting the part of rock star.

The video then cuts to McGraw, shirtless and sweating, sporting a killer six-pack for the camera post workout. He smiles and flirts with the camera a bit before embracing his workout friends, all sizzling in the hot sun.

A few quick-cuts of McGraw rocking out on stage come next; then he tosses his guitar to a roadie as the video wraps up. McGraw sneaks in one last shot of himself rattling off some vertical push-ups before a final shot of the singer’s on-stage shadow closes out the video with the caption, “McGraw Tour 2022.”