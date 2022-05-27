WATCH: Tim McGraw Is Absolutely Shredded in Stormy Workout Post

If you are a fan of Tim McGraw then you know he’s one to get in a workout. He doesn’t miss his workouts, either, even when it storms. Always proud of his physique, and staying in shape, the country music singer isn’t afraid to take risks and get a little creative with his routines.

Even at 55 years old, Tim McGraw is doing more intense workouts than most of us have done in our life. He was back at it again today with a new video showing that he might even be tougher than most of us in more than just strength. He was out in the pouring rain and even the hail… for a second.

Check out the video below, and see McGraw run inside away from the hail storm.

“We try to do this, rain or shine, but sometimes I question our senses. Maybe God’s trying to tell us to take an afternoon off,” McGraw said with a wink. The video featured the country music star slinging weighted ropes around, throwing a sledgehammer into a tractor tire, all that good stuff.

A lot of this workout is going to get those old football players buzzing a little bit. Practices out in the rain, hitting tractor tires, and getting ready for the fall season in the heat of the summer are all things that connect most former high school players.

Of course, you won’t catch me out in the rain or hail to get a workout in. I prefer mild, partly cloudy days for when I get outside if I can help it. The heat and humidity are rough here in the Bluegrass state.

Point blank period, Tim McGraw gets going in his workouts.

Tim McGraw has Mobile Gym for Getting His Workouts On the Road

It seems like McGraw has gotten more fit the older he gets. It’s some kind of reverse aging thing that he has going on. And of course, we know that he loves an open and billowy shirt, or a cutoff while on stage. He’s proud of the work he puts into his look. His fellow 1883 star, LaMonica Garrett got a first-hand look at how the country singer gets going while out on the road.

“This big trailer with a 70-inch TV, a sauna, a cold plunge, all this great equipment,” Garrett said back in February. “So, if I had to be at work at 6 a.m., I was in the gym at 4:30 a.m. And Tim … He’s a workout fanatic. When I got there at 4:30 a.m., he was already sweating from being there at 3:30.”

When it comes to outworking Garrett, that’s an impressive feat. He was once a potential NFL prospect and don’t forget his amazing SlamBall career. While he isn’t bouncing on those trampolines anymore and dunking with all his strength, he still stays in great shape. McGraw just gets up earlier.