WATCH: Tim McGraw Gets Fans in the Holiday Spirit With Awesome Merle Haggard Cover

The holiday season is upon us and country music icon Tim McGraw is getting fans into the spirit of the season – Merle Haggard style!

In a recent Twitter post, the Don’t Take the Girl singer shared a recent TikTok video where he covers one of Merle Haggard’s beloved classic songs If We Make It Through December. It’s a version perfectly performed by Tim McGraw. We get the feel of the classic Haggard along with the unique and unforgettable Tim McGraw country music twang.

Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit. Here’s one of my favorites… “If we make it through December” @merlehaggard https://t.co/OJUEDQ2geV — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 28, 2022

“Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit,” Tim McGraw shares in the Sunday Twitter post. The singer adds that this tune is one of his all-time favorites.

“This song always makes me a little tender,” one fan writes in the comments to the TikTok video.

“It’s quite sad,” the comment continues. “but I still love it. Beautifully done Tim.”

“One of my favorite songs,” another commenter notes. While another fan comments on the “stripped down cover” of one of Haggard’s beloved classics.

Tim McGraw Honors Another Big Name – His Father, The Late Tug McGraw

As baseball season came to a close this year, Tim McGraw was proud to be supporting the Philadelphia Phillies in honor of his late father Tug McGraw. As pretty much any baseball fan, or even Tim McGraw fan knows, Tug McGraw threw the winning pitch to secure a Phillies World Series win back in 1980.

After he and his family were proudly sitting up front as the Phillies took on the Astros this season, the award-winning singer posted about the experience. Noting that the family had a few meaningful moments remembering the former baseball star.

We had such a great time at the #WorldSeries game last night! Having Faith and all our girls there, along with my brothers and our niece was so special. We really missed having our sister Cari, niece Ceriah and our Uncle Hank with us. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 2, 2022

“We had such a great time at the World Series game last night!” Tim McGraw says in his recent Twitter post.

“Having Faith and all our girls there, along with my brothers and our niece was so special,” the singer adds. In a follow-up post, McGraw notes that he and his family had “a few tearful moments remembering the Tugger!”