WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Amazing Faith Hill Anthem Performance Ahead of Titans-Chiefs Sunday Night Game

Tim McGraw, as always, is proud of Faith Hill, his wife, and fellow country music superstar. So he threw it back for an NFL memory, to the time she sang the national anthem for the Super Bowl.

This happy, fuzzy, patriotic moment also gave Tim McGraw, the 1883 star, the chance to shout out his favorite NFL team. That’s the Tennessee Titans. Faith Hill loves the team, too. Call it super squad goals among the McGraws.

“Let’s go, Titans! Super Bowl bound baby!!”

Here are more details about that proud moment for the Tim McGraw/Faith Hill family. Hill performed the anthem on Jan. 30, 2000. She sang in pre-game, before the Los Angeles Rams met the Tennessee Titans. And if you know your Super Bowl history, the Rams won this game, 23-16. It’s the only time the Titans have played for football’s most coveted trophy.

That brings us to this Sunday night affair. It’s not Super Bowl season. That’s still almost three months away. But the Titans are playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the favorites to get to the ultimate football game. Maybe the Titans out to be in the conversation as well. Beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium could go along way in helping them get there. It’s a confidence thing.

This time a year ago, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were gearing up for the premiere of 1883. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios.)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Attended World Series Last Week

Of course, Tim McGraw plus Faith Hill and all the Titans fans know some recent history. The Titans — they’re 5-2 — lead their division, just like Kansas City. Plus, Tennessee has won five of the last six games against the Chiefs. Alas, the lone loss in that stretch was the AFC title game, January 19, 2020. As for this season, the Titans dropped their first two games. But they corrected course and are now on a five-game winning streak. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stand in their way of extending that streak to six.

The Tim McGraw tweet certainly excited his fans.

“Breathtaking!!!,” a McGraw follower wrote. “When the Titans go to the Super Bowl, I need Faith there to cheer them on!” Another posted: “I almost cried listening to that. That touched my soul.”

The McGraw family has been heavy on sports for the past few weeks. All of them attended the Philadelphia Phillies home game against the Houston Astros last week for the World Series. McGraw’s father was Tug McGraw, a former relief pitcher for the Phillies. The older McGraw struck out the final batter in the 1980 World Series, coincidentally against a Kansas City Royal, to help Philadelphia to their first title.