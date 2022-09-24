WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Throwback Backstage ‘Rose Garden’ Tribute to Lynn Anderson

Country music star Tim McGraw is turning back the clock for some sweet jams by putting his vocals to one of country music’s classic tunes. In this behind-the-scenes clip from McGraw’s Instagram account, we hear him singing. That’s not unusual, of course, for him. Yet he’s laying down some music to the legendary Lynn Anderson’s song “Rose Garden.” Anderson, who died in 2015, had a No. 1 hit with the tune both in the United States and around the world. Let’s step aside and join in to hear McGraw sing this classic tune.

A number of McGraw’s fans were really excited to hear this clip on Saturday. One wrote, “What a throwback!!! I sang this song in an elementary school talent show … about 45 years ago.” Another person said, “My Mama LOOOOOOVED Lynn Anderson and this was her FAVORITE song by her. THANK YOU, Tim….for the wonderful wave of Mama memories (she’s been gone so long) that surrounded me with this post of you singing “her” song!!!!”

Tim McGraw Takes Spill At Arizona Concert

While McGraw is looking relaxed and having a good time here, he recently had a little bit of trouble. While playing at a concert in Arizona, he took a tumble off the stage. In a TikTok video shared by a fan, we could see McGraw performing at the Boots in the Park event in Tempe, Arizona. Well, he would walk down a catwalk. Once he gets to a certain point, McGraw kneels down to get on one knee. He offered a chance to showcase his guitarist, too. But when Tim tried getting back up, he fell backward off the stage. Thankfully, McGraw did not suffer injuries and even said hello to some fans, too.

As all Tim fans know, he had a role in the Taylor Sheridan series 1883 along with his wife, Faith Hill. Well, we did get some news about the series from McGraw recently. He put out this message on his social media accounts: “Some dreams do come true. #1883TV is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital with over two hours of bonus content.” The series just lasted one season but McGraw and Hill delivered powerful performances in their roles for the show.

McGraw also has a No. 1 song to his credit. Yes, another one for the illustrious career of this singer. His latest release 7500 OBO would top the Billboard country charts. He would released a photo of him promoting the song on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week! We’ve got new music coming soon! Buckle in!!” It sounds like he’s going to be giving us even more music really soon and that’s a good thing.