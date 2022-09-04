WATCH: Trace Adkins and ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Perform ‘Half of My Hometown’

In a new clip from the upcoming FOX series Monarch, Trace Adkins is covering a massive Kelsea Ballerini hit. He teams up with his co-star Emma Milani to perform “Half of My Hometown,” a track that Ballerini recorded with Kenny Chesney. Check out the video below.

“WOW, Ana and Albie are mesmerizing singing ‘Half of My Hometown’ by Kelsea Ballerini,” the tweet was captioned.

Monarch debuts on September 11 at 7 p.m. The show features Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as part of a country music family. It promises a lot of cameos by country stars. Shania Twain and Martina McBride will pop up along the way. It will also feature appearances from Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker.

There couldn’t be a better time to lean into country and television. Yellowstone has proven that crossing over country stars into television is a hit formula. Reba McEntire is heading to Big Sky soon, and she’s also talking about re-booting her self-titled sitcom.

Trace Adkins is excited about the new role in Monarch. He recently spoke to People about the upcoming season.

“He’s very much like me,” Adkins said. “I mean, I can look back over periods in my life where the train was perpetually off the track, and that’s Albie’s world. The train is perpetually off the track. Sometimes it’s his fault, sometimes it’s not, but he has to deal with that stuff.”

His character, Albie Roman, is the “Reigning King of Country Music” and Sarandon portrays his wife, the “Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman” and they have “created a country music dynasty but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.”

Trace Adkins Coming to ‘Monarch’ on September 11

Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the new series that debuts on FOX on September 11. It’ll arrive immediately after the first wave of afternoon NFL games of the season.

A further synopsis of what to expect from the show reads, “When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.”

Meanwhile, “Half of My Hometown” singer Kelsea Ballerini has new music on the way. Subject to Change arrives on September 23. She’ll launch a support tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City the next night. She remains on the road throughout October, covering most of the East Coast. She’ll also hit Los Angeles and Denver along the way. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for all dates at her website.