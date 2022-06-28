WATCH: Trace Adkins Belts the National Anthem Before USFL Playoffs at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Trace Adkins performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the USFL playoffs over the weekend. The country music legend also performed a concert between the two semifinal contests.

The performance took place at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The stadium is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is the stadium that also hosts the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL preseason in August.

At a press conference announcing the performance earlier this month, Adkins talked about the appearance. “Everybody in my organization, my family, we’re thrilled about the chance to go to Canton and be a part of this,” he said. “And I’ve been through the museum and I’ve been there at the field, and it’s a great opportunity to go back again and I’m just looking forward to it.”

This season is the first during the USFL’s return. The eight-team league played the entirety of its schedule in Birmingham, Ala. After the regular season, the final four traveled to Canton. The league was primarily designed as a television event. It broadcasted games on major networks in 2022.

“I’m just very proud to be associated with this inaugural season of the USFL,” Adkins added. “My friends at Fox have been great to work with. I’ve been thrilled to see the support that the USFL has got from Fox, and NBC and everybody. It’s just been great.”

Fox and Trace Adkins have a relationship that spawned the series Monarch. The show starring Adkins will arrive this fall.

The USFL Championship Game is set and will see the Birmingham Stallions face the Philadelphia Stars. It will be on July 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Stallions defeated the Stars in their one meeting this season 30-17.

Trace Adkins Showing His Patriotism

The national anthem performance isn’t the first time this summer that Adkins has shown his patriotism. On Memorial Day, he took to social media to share a moving performance of “Arlington.”

He’ll continue that theme when he returns to the road on July 1. That performance is at Fort Stewart Army Base in Fort Stewart, Ga. He also performs at Pierz Freedom Fest in Pierz, Minn. on July 16.

On the Road in 2022

The performance in Canton came during a break from the road for Adkins. In addition to the dates above, he’ll roll across America through November. He’s at fairs, theaters, amphitheaters and festivals. He’ll be at the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa on September 10. There are also a few Canadian dates along the way. The year wraps on November 19 in Mount Vernon, Ky. at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center. You can see an entire list of his 2022 tour dates and get more information about tickets at his website.