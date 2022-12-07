Trace Adkins Drops Music Video for ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ With Melissa Etheridge

Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridges’ music video for Love Walks Through the Rain debuted this week. And it rounded off a partnership that Adkins wishes began “20 years ago.”

The Jesus and Jones singer spoke with the network ahead of the Dec. 6 premiere and admitted that working with Etheridge was a dream come true. Because not only is she a Grammy-winning icon, but her unique vocals also pair perfectly with his, which gave him the rare opportunity to collaborate with a female voice.

“The Melissa Etheridge thing, I’ve done very few duets with females in my career because it’s hard to find a female vocal that blends with my voice because my voice is so low,” he told several outlets in a Zoom call.

“Her voice is perfect with my voice,” gushed Adkins. “And I kind of suspected that that was going to be the case. And when I got that track back after she put her part on there, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I should’ve been singing with her for 20 years.’ Our voices blend better than any woman I’ve ever sang with, and I just thought she killed it. She’s amazing.”

The single takes a note from the 1990s country style. And it explores the idea that long-lasting love takes hard and sometimes painful work.

Trace Adkins was ‘Honored’ to Work Alongside Melissa Etheridge

The project gave Etheridge the chance to step into a new genre for the first time in her nearly 30-year career.

“I’m honored,” Adkins continued. “To my knowledge, this is her debut in a country music video.”

Trace Adkins’ producer Mickey Jack Cones penned the lyrics with hit Music City songwriters Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer. Adkins was immediately struck by the song, and he knew it would translate perfectly to film.

“As I have often said, my favorite videos are those that follow the storyline of the song,” he continued. “This one is no different. The directors, Mike Stryker and Andrew Rozario, did a great job of letting the music tell the story.”

Love Walks Through the Rain comes from his 2021 album, The Way I Wanna Go. The 25-title project also features collaborations with other notable stars like Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder, Luke Bryan, and Keb’ Mo’.

“I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now,” Adkins said. “I can do whatever I want … and that’s a beautiful place to be.”

“I am at the top of my game right now,” he said. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life. And I like the way my voice sounds better now than 25 years ago.”