WATCH: Trace Adkins Performs Moving Rendition of ‘Arlington’ in Honor of Memorial Day

This weekend, many Americans are firing up their grills and gassing up their boats to celebrate Memorial Day. However, the heart of the holiday is remembering those who gave their lives so we can have the freedom to have a cold one on the water this weekend. Few songs bring the meaning of Memorial Day to the fore like Trace Adkins’ 2005 single “Arlington.”

Earlier today, Trace Adkins took to social media to share a touching performance of “Arlington” with his fans and followers. In the video. Adkins sits atop a stool and sings the heartfelt tune as his band backs him up in a spacious studio setting.

Adkins didn’t have much to say on the post. Instead, he left the caption simple and to the point. “Trace performs ‘Arlington’ #memorialdayweekend.” Honestly, the song speaks for itself. Before you check out the video below, you may want to grab some tissues.

More About “Arlington”

Trace Adkins released “Arlington” as the second single from his 2005 album Songs About Me. The song peaked at the number 16 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. However, it has gone on to become one of the Louisiana native’s best-known songs. At the same time, it serves as a kind of unofficial Memorial Day anthem among some country music fans.

Dave Turnbull and Jeremy Spillman co-penned the song before sending it to Trace. The song was inspired by the U.S. Marine Corporal Patrick Nixon who first soldier from Tennessee to die in the war in Iraq. Turnbull met Nixon’s father, heard the young Marine’s story, and was inspired to pen “Arlington.”

Trace Adkins on “Arlington”

In a 2005 interview with CMT, Trace Adkins recalled the moment he heard “Arlington” for the first time. Before this song came along, Adkins had considered recording John Michael Montgomery’s “Letters from Home.” However, he said it “didn’t feel quite right,” and kept looking for the perfect song.

When Arlington came along, Adkins said, “I knew that was the song I had been waiting a long time to record.” Then, he went on to discuss what makes the song so special. “It’s just a nonpolitical song. It doesn’t glorify war at all or anything like that. It’s just simply paying tribute and homage and respect to the people who gave that last full measure,” he said.

“Arlington” Lyrics

[Verse]

I never thought that this is where I’d settle down,

I thought I’d die an old man back in my hometown,

They gave me this plot of land, me and some other men, for a job well done,

There’s a big white house sits on a hill just up the road,

The man inside he cried the day they brought me home,

They folded up a flag and told my mom and dad, “We’re proud of your son.”



[Chorus]

And I’m proud to be on this peaceful piece of property,

I’m on sacred ground and I’m in the best of company,

I’m thankful for those thankful for the things I’ve done,

I can rest in peace, I’m one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington

[Verse]

I remember Daddy brought me here when I was eight,

We searched all day to find out where my granddad lay,

And when we finally found that cross,

He said, “Son, this is what it cost to keep us free.” Now here I am,

A thousand stones away from him,

He recognized me on the first day I came in,

And it gave me a chill when he clicked his heels, and saluted me.

[Chorus]

And I’m proud to be on this peaceful piece of property,

I’m on sacred ground and I’m in the best of company,

I’m thankful for those thankful for the things I’ve done,

I can rest in peace, I’m one of the chosen ones, I made it to Arlington



[Bridge]

And every time I hear twenty-one guns,

I know they brought another hero home to us

We’re thankful for those thankful for the things we’ve done,

We can rest in peace, ’cause we are the chosen ones,

We made it to Arlington, yeah dust to dust,

Don’t cry for us, we made it to Arlington