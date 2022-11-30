Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie.

It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie. She intros the movie clip by urging everyone to “let’s go make some Christmas magic.”

Overall, she said of the movie: “It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

Take a look at the trailer and read on for more details.

You Can Check Out Tanya Tucker Movie Dec. 12 on Paramount

The movie premieres on The Paramount Network (hint, home of Yellowstone), Dec. 12th at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’ll be simulcast on CMT. There’s an encore on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Here’s the plot summary: “Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma’s Tennessee farm. Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who’ve outsmarted the foster care system are living at the family homestead at Christmas.”

This isn’t the first time Tanya Tucker dabbled in acting. Early in her career, she made appearances on classic TV shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island. Earlier this fall, she made an appearance as herself in Monarch. And of course, there’s her documentary “The Return of Tanya Tucker.”

Yes, Tucker definitely is having a career renaissance. She filmed this Christmas movie back in the summer. She even tweeted a photo of herself dressed in Christmas attire as she cheered on new country group Chapel Hart. The group name-dropped Tucker in one of their songs while competing on America’s Got Talent. Tucker even appeared, via hologram, for the AGT finals.

Ashley Williams, a mainstay on The Hallmark Channel, directed this Christmas movie. Kimberly Williams-Paisley (wife of Brad Paisley) also appears in the soon-to-be country classic. Meanwhile, Keith Carradine portrays Tucker’s love interest. Carradine has played all sorts of TV characters from the president on Madam Secretary and a serial killer on Criminal Minds.

And, besides starring in the movie, Tucker is one of the executive producers.