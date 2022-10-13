WATCH: Travis Tritt Gets Surprise Visit From Deer His Wife ‘Raised From a Baby’

Travis Tritt had an encounter with an old friend recently. A deer that his wife raised showed back up to say hello. Check out the video of the meetup in a post that Travis Tritt shared below.

“I was walking around my property tonight and I suddenly received a visit from an old friend. This is Oakley. He was an orphaned deer that my wife bottle fed and raised from a baby. He used to hang out on our pool deck as a fawn. I had not seen him in over a year until tonight. He obviously remembered me and came right up to me as if he’d not forgotten who I was and knew I wasn’t a threat to him. Nature is amazing!” he captioned the post.

It’s definitely been a little while because this young buck is sprouting a rack now. Travis Tritt hand-feeds him in the video upon their reunion.

Travis Tritt’s career has a new life and a new audience. He was recently covered on The Voice. Tanner Fussell is a 28-year-old up-and-comer from Nashville that nailed a performance of “Anymore” by Tritt. It’s all part of a 90s country music revival that has benefited a lot of legends from the decade. And it’s gotten Travis Tritt hooked up with a lot of younger folks that are supporting him on his current run.

He also made a surprise appearance on someone else’s stage. He popped in to cover a Marshal Tucker Band classic with Zac Brown Band this summer in Maryland. They played a version of “Can’t You See.”

Travis Tritt on the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’

Travis Tritt is currently on the road with Chris Janson. The next stop for the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ is in Jonesboro, Ark. on October 13. War Hippies are also on the road with the duo. The band is a duo of combat war veterans that started making music after their military days were finished.

The ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ rolls on to Texas on October 14. They’ll remain in the Lone Star State for two dates before working their way back toward Alabama. Then, they’ll swing through Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida later in October. That tour wraps up on November 19 in Travis Tritt’s home state. The show is at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. He’ll keep going with his full band for the remainder of the year. He’s also looking ahead to 2023 with a show in Pennsylvania on April 1. That one is at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center in Shippensburg. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.