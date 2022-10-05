WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn

Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below.

One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do a duet with @LorettaLynn. #RIPLorettaLynn https://t.co/FzxEohEbVp — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 4, 2022

“One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do a duet with Loretta Lynn,” he captioned the post.

The duet was on “It’s Crying Time Again,” and it was for television.

Travis Tritt is just one of the country artists sharing memorable moments that they had with Loretta Lynn. In a post earlier on Tuesday, The stylist that Lynn shared with Alan Jackson shared a moment when Jackson surprised Lynn with a phone call. The “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” singer professed her love for the Georgia native, and she called him her “boyfriend.” But she assured that she’d keep it their secret.

Carrie Underwood also recalled a funny moment that she shared with Loretta Lynn. She first met Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry, and the icon got a little fresh with the up-and-comer.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career,” Carrie Underwood recalled. “I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.”

Travis Tritt Among Country Stars Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4. Her family announced her passing in a statement.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read.

Travis Tritt was just one of the country stars that paid tribute to the legendary singer. Her actual sister, Crystal Gayle, also made a post.

“The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta,” she posted.

Her “adopted sister,” Dolly Parton, also offered her condolences.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace,” Parton said.

Generations of country stars paid their respects throughout the day. Carly Pearce was among the women that looked up to Loretta Lynn. She was already scheduled to perform at Tuesday night’s Grand Ole Opry. The timing makes for what will be a moving tribute. Tributes will likely continue at the show that made country music famous for the rest of the week and year.