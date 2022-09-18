WATCH: Travis Tritt Shocks Zac Brown Band Fans With Surprise Appearance at OC BikeFest

Travis Tritt and the Zac Brown Band were both featured performers at a Maryland bike rally this weekend. Seems reasonable the two country music acts might bump into each other back stage.

But on stage? The Zac Brown Band social media account shared a video clip Saturday to show fans the magic that happened Friday night. The caption:

“The one and only Travis Tritt spontaneously joined us last night for one of our favorite Marshall Tucker Band classics. Thanks for rockin with us OC BikeFest.”

The classic song was “Can’t You See.” Here’s some trivia about the song. It proved to be Marshall Tucker Band’s first ever single, hitting No. 8 on the charts in 1973. Three years later, Waylon Jennings released a cover of it, taking the song to fourth on the country chart.

Then the Zac Brown Band and Kid Rock released their version of “Can’t You See” in 2011. So of course it’s a classic at all the band’s concerts. Since Travis Tritt was near by, why not swing over and sing all the high harmonies.

About 150,000 Bikers Expected to Attend Maryland Rally

Travis Tritt and Zac Brown Band were the featured entertainment Friday at OC BikeFest. That’s a motorcycle rally/festival hosted by Ocean City, Maryland. About 150,000 folks were expected to attend the four-day event. The Thursday entertainment featured Jackyl and Disturbed. Chevelle and Godsmack headlined Saturday.

Tritt also shared clips from his own appearance in Maryland. He wrote: “Exceptional audience in Ocean City, MD filled with so many of my biker brothers and sisters. I could not have hoped for a more responsive crowd. Thank you all for inviting us to be a part of this amazing night! God bless!”

He also shared his appearance with the Zac Brown Band. “Such a pleasure to be invited to join the Zac Brown Band onstage tonight in Ocean City, MD for an impromptu version of “Can’t You See”! Such an honor!”

Fans Enjoyed Both Travis Tritt, Zac Brown Band Performances

You can say that Travis Tritt likes to play the motorcycle rallies. After all, he made an appearance at the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota last month. And Sturgis is the biggest rally in the country. Tritt played at the legendary Buffalo Chip, the venue that usually features the rally’s biggest acts.

On Friday night, Tritt’s fans told him how much they enjoyed his performance.

“Travis we saw you put on one heck of a show tonight in Ocean City! You were an amazing performer and a prolific storyteller!! Thanks for a great night!!” one fan shared on Instagram.

And the Zac Brown Band fans also showed their appreciation. “I was at this show….. it was my 8th time seeing Zac Brown Band, have to say it was the best show I ever had been to! Thanks for the good time!”