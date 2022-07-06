WATCH: Tyler Childers Covers Hank Williams, Charlie Daniels, & More at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

Tyler Childers was just one of the many great country music artists to take the Q2 Stadium Stage in Austin, Texas for Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic. While in the Lone Star State, the Kentucky troubadour made quite an impression on the gathered crowd. He and his band, The Foodstamps, played 11 songs. Some of those were brand-new unreleased tunes. Others were covers of some of the biggest names in country from days gone by. While they were at it, Childers and his band played a couple of songs from his deep catalog.

Tyler Childers’ setlist for Willie’s 4th of July celebration upset a handful of fans because he didn’t play his most popular songs. Childers chose not to play “Feathered Indians,” “Whitehouse Road,” “Lady May,” or “All Your’n” during his performance. Instead, he rolled out some unreleased material like “Percheron Mules” and “Triune God.”

Additionally, Tyler Childers and his band covered songs by Kenny Rogers, Bob Weir/The Grateful Dead. Hank Williams, Kris Kristofferson, and S.G. Goodman. Luckily, one fan captured a handful of songs from Childers’ killer set and shared them on YouTube. As a result, we can relive those moments from the comfort (and air conditioning) of our homes. Here are a couple of the coolest moments from Childers’ set.

Tyler Childers Covers Hank Williams

A little more than halfway through his set, Tyler Childers and the band launched into a cover of “The Old Country Church” by Hank Williams. The keyboardist opened the song with an organ run that would bring back memories for just about anyone who has ever attended an old country church. Then, Childers and the band slipped effortlessly into their signature brand of country music.

After covering Hank, Tyler Childers went into “Space and Time” by Kentucky-based singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. Goodman included the song on her 2020 debut album Old Time Feeling, but it would fit perfectly alongside some of Childers’ love songs.

“Honky Tonk Flame” Into “Trudy”

Tyler Childers broke a streak of cover songs with “Honky Tonk Flame” from Purgatory. While it isn’t as popular as the platinum-selling songs that didn’t make the playlist. However, it was obviously a hit with the crowd.

After finishing “Honky Tonk Flame” Tyler Childers kept things hot with a cover of the Charlie Daniels Band classic “Trudy.” They took the rocking tune and turned it into an absolute barnburner. If you only watch one of these performances, it should be this one.

Tyler Childers’ Full Setlist for Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

Childers may have passed on playing his hits, but this setlist is nothing to sneeze at. Seeing him and the band cover all of these great artists and play some unreleased material must have been a treat for all of the Tyler Childers fans in the audience.