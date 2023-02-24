WATCH: Tyler Childers & Elle King Whip a Sold-Out Kentucky Crowd into a Frenzy with a Surprise Duet

Tyler Childers has a wealth of unreleased songs that his fans love. Many of those songs will, unfortunately, never see a proper release. Among those almost-forgotten fan favorites is “Jersey Giant.” There are a few videos of Childers performing the song floating around, but he never cut it. Last year, many fans were surprised to see that Elle King released the song as a single from her debut country album Come Get Your Wife.

Currently, Elle King is on her A-Freakin-Men Tour. Sunday, the trek took her to Lexington, Kentucky’s Manchester Music Hall. Of course, King couldn’t perform in Kentucky without belting the Childers-penned tune. To make things even better, she welcomed Tyler Childers to the stage to sing it with her.

King posted a clip showing a portion of the duet with Tyler Childers to her Instagram. In the video, you can see how well the pair’s voices mesh. More than that, you can see how much the Lexington crowd loves him. It only took the mention of his name to make them go nuts. They only got more excited when he took the stage beside Elle.

In the post’s caption, Elle King talked about how much the duet meant to her. “Where I come from, what I see in the faces are love, hope, bravery, hardworking, family-oriented, true-blooded, incredibly strong human beings. I felt honored to share the stage with someone who is also shining a light on where we come from,” King wrote.

“Tyler Childers, you are a beacon of hope. You are a pillar of truth and proof that if anyone from down home has a dream and something to say, people will listen,” she added. “I am glad to have gotten to sing with you, my friend. Thank you. Kentucky strong!”

Tyler Childers Gave “Jersey Giant” to Elle King

Elle King released her version of “Jersey Giant” last November. In a press release, she revealed that Childers gave her the song. “Tyler Childers is from not too far from where my family lives and he’s a legend… I was humbled and so excited that Tyler gave his song to me,” she said in the statement.

In the same statement, Tyler Childers discussed the decision to pass his song to King. “I wrote ‘Jersey Giant’ over ten years ago and only performed it for a short period of time,” he said. Childers went on say that he was pleased with the song but he got tired of playing it quickly.

“I reckon that can be how songs go sometimes. They can be like that coat you saw and had to have, only to get it home and think ‘Why gah, I ain’t never gonna wear this thing.’ Or, the one that you got from an ex which you would rather just toss out,” he explained. “That’s not saying anything against the song. It just doesn’t fit me anymore and hasn’t for some time.”

About seeing Elle King bring his song to life, Tyler Childers said, “I’m super excited that Ms. King has dusted this old song off and given it a new life. I’m extremely grateful for her seeing the potential in this tune and wish her the best out there on the road.“