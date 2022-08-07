WATCH: Tyler Childers & John Anderson Crush ‘Shoot Low Sheriff’ at the Grand Ole Opry

On Friday, August 5, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson hit streaming platforms. The album features a long list of modern country artists covering some of Anderson’s best songs. That list included artists like Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell, Eric Church, Del McCoury, and Tyler Childers to name a few. For many country fans, this is one of the best albums to drop this year. Things got even better on Saturday. Anderson and a handful of artists from the album brought their tribute to the Grand Ole Opry.

The lineup at the John Anderson tribute show at the Opry was nearly as impressive as the album. Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, John Anderson, and others turned up for the event. One can only assume that it was a night full of killer performances as these top-notch artists teamed up with Anderson to breathe new life into his catalog. Luckily, for those of us who couldn’t make the show, it aired on the Circle Network as well as Circle All Access. As a result, there are a handful of great videos from the night floating around the internet.

This video of Tyler Childers and John Anderson singing “Shoot Low Sheriff” together is one of the best. Both artists have amazing, instantly-recognizable voices and a deep catalog of killer tunes. Check out the performance below.

High Praise for Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers has the kind of talent that you don’t see very often. He’s a top-notch songwriter and one hell of a singer. As fans, we all know this. However, that kind of praise carries a little more weight when it comes from people like Elizabeth Cook and John Anderson.

While introducing Tyler Childers, Cook said, “About the time I first heard him pluck a string, I knew he was for real.” She added, “His music gives a voice to just about every working person in this country, kind of like the guy who originally recorded all the songs we’re singing tonight,” drawing an apt comparison between Childers and Anderson. “He knows firsthand what hard work is, what heartache is, what happiness is, and what true love is. Most importantly, he knows how to sing about it which is why he’s here tonight to pay tribute to a man who’s a master of putting all that to music. This right here, y’all, is a force to be reckoned with. I’m talkin’ about Tyler Childers!”

Now, that’s some high praise coming from Cook. However, it didn’t stop there. John Anderson had a few words to share as well. “I want to say what an honor it is to be up here standing with this young man. In my opinion, he’s one of the greatest singers and songwriters to come along in a long time. Y’all are going to be hearing a lot from this young man.”