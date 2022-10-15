WATCH: Tyler Childers Shows Off His Real Life ‘Percheron Mules’ Mowing Grass the Old Way

In case you thought that Tyler Childers was messing around with his song “Percheron Mules” he’s here with a new video to prove otherwise. The Kentuckian is likely still celebrating the release of his newest album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? Nothing like cutting some grass, and listening to country music.

I’m not sure how much equipment and tack for mules costs, but this was likely a pretty penny. Tyler Childers is living the good life on his farm. What I wouldn’t give to be in his position here. Check it out and try to not get jealous.

If there was a video that “Angel Band” was made for, it’s this one. That grass doesn’t stand a chance with Childers and his pair of mules. This looks more like a scene from 1922 and not 2022, but it’s the real deal just like the man himself.

When you listen to his unreleased track “Percheron Mules” it paints an image a lot like this one. “Nothing less than 16 hands / Cause I don’t wanna drag my feet.” What I’d like to see is the “100 head of goat” he sings about in the song. As a goat owner myself, maybe we could trade some notes.

It has been a bit of a whirlwind couple of weeks since the album release. With a project as big and bold as this one, not everyone gets it. But Tyler Childers laid out a vision and executed it to the best of his ability.

Tyler Childers Breaks Down His Vision For New Album

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is not a gospel album because of a few key details it is missing. But, it is clearly an album based on religion and religious belief in many ways. Tyler Childers talked to Silas House about his new album and the vision he had for it.

“In a lot of ways, it’s processing through life experiences and the different philosophies and religions that I’ve taken in and have formed me and trying to make a comprehensive sonic example of that,” he said in the interview. “And, working with the same song three different ways is kind of a nod to my raisin’.”

Growing up a Free Will Baptist in Hickman, KY can have a lot of nuance and peculiarities to it. Not only that but anyone who has grown up in a religious background has had some thoughts about what else exists out there. The story behind “Purgatory” is a great example of Childers experiencing aspects of Catholicism for the first time, and wondering if it might apply to him.

Tyler Childers is living life with his mules and chickens and goats nowadays. What a life it is.