WATCH: Vince Gill Performs Unreleased Chris Stapleton Collab During ACM Honors

Country music legend Vince Gill made a special appearance at this year’s ACM Honors to debut an old collaboration with Chris Stapleton.

As Gill shared, he and Stapleton are longtime friends. And he knew about the Tennesse Whiskey singer’s talents long before the rest of the world. And the two have penned several songs together. The first was a tune called You Don’t Wanna Love a Man Like Me.

During the ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium, Stapleton received the 2022 ACM Spirit Award. And as a tribute, Gill sat down to unveil the never before heard song. ACM captured a clip of the performance and posted it on its official Twitter page.

We might not have heard @VGcom’s and @chrisstapleton's song “You Don’t Wanna Love A Man Like Me” before, but we love it already❤️ #ACMhonors pic.twitter.com/orLeO7rQna — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 14, 2022

In a somber, acoustic style the 18-time Grammy winner silenced the crowd with the lyrics “You don’t want to love a man like me / ‘Cause I’m afraid I know just what I’ll do / You don’t want to love a man like me / Even though you know I want you to.”

While Gill gushed over Chris Stapleton’s talents, the humble Spirit winner was quick to share that he had the same respect and love for Gill’s work. In fact, Stapleton later told the crowd that he “wanted to be” Vince Gill when he was younger.

The 44-year-old added that he could never reproduce Gill’s unique voice, so he found his own—equally as legendary—sound.

Chris Stapleton Will Help Honor Vince Gill During a ‘CMT Giants’ Special

And later this year, Stapleton will be showing Gill the same love that he saw tonight during the upcoming CMT Giants: Vince Gill.

On September 16th, the network will air a 90-minute special that follows the singer’s iconic career. His friends and fellow Country stars Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire will be among the many people on hand to share stories and love for the guest of honor.

And Chris Stapleton will stand and sing renditions of some of Gill’s biggest hits.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards, and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production Margaret Comeaux said. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting. And we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction.”



