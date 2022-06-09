WATCH: Whiskey Myers Tease New Single with Cryptic Video

Whiskey Myers is at it again! They started releasing cryptic videos leading up to the official announcement of their upcoming album Tornillo. After they announced the album and dropped the lead single, all of their mysterious posts made perfect sense. Now, the Texas-based band is back to making mysterious posts.

Whiskey Myers might be trying to be a little cryptic about the announcement. However, we’ve cracked their code. Admittedly, it wasn’t exactly the Zodiac ciphers. From the short video the band posted on Twitter earlier today, it’s pretty clear to anyone who has followed them for any amount of time. Tomorrow, WM will finally release “The Wolf” as the fourth single from Tornillo. Check out the video below.

The 12 clip features footage from a drone flying just over the tops of the trees in a pine foggy pine forest. In the background, the wind whistles and a wolf howls. In the caption, Whiskey Myers simply wrote, “Midnight.”

I think it’s pretty obvious what’s happening here. Brace yourselves, Whiskey Myers fans, they’re gonna mess around and let “The Wolf” out. If the video left any room for doubt, WM replied to several excited replies with wolf emojis.

🐺🐺🐺 — Whiskey Myers (@whiskeymyers) June 9, 2022

Whiskey Myers Fans Have Been Waiting for This One

We weren’t the only ones to crack the code on this one. Whiskey Myers’ fans sounded off in the replies to the tweet. To say that the faithful are excited about this release would be an understatement. Many fans have been waiting for “The Wolf” to drop since before the band announced Tornillo earlier this year.

Cody Cannon, Whiskey Myers’ vocalist, has been playing “The Wolf” at solo acoustic shows since 2020. You can see a video of the first time he played the acoustic rendition of the song below. It’s a video taken from Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas back in November of 2020.

Additionally, Whiskey Myers has already added this fan favorite to their live shows supporting the new album. Tornillo sees the band experimenting with new things and expanding their sound. At the same time, the core of their music remains the same. Most notably, they’ve added a horn section to many of the songs on the album. You can get a taste of what’s coming at midnight in the video below. It’s footage taken from their sold-out show at Denver’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheater. The full band and horn section takes an already great song and elevates it to the next level.

Tornillo drops on July 29th. So, we’ve still got more than a month before we can absorb the whole album. However, “The Wolf” will be the fourth single from the 12-track project. So, we’ve got plenty of new music to spin in the meantime.