WATCH: Wynonna Judd Shares Goosebump-Inducing Video From Wisconsin Concert

Wynonna Judd is currently on the road on what would have been The Judds’ swan song. The mother-daughter duo wanted their Final Tour to be their farewell to the road. However, Naomi Judd lost her long fight with mental illness in April. As a result, Wynonna and a handful of other top-notch performers are carrying on the tour. Now, instead of it being the Judds’ farewell tour, it’s a way to pay tribute to Naomi and celebrate her life and career.

On Saturday, October 8, Wynonna Judd took the tour to Green Bay’s Resch Center. Earlier today, Wynonna shared a video of her playing “Mama He’s Crazy” to a packed house. It appears that she told the band to take a breather and opted to handle this one on her own. Wynonna and her acoustic guitar are at center stage under a spotlight. However, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have help getting through the song. You can hear thousands of voices singing the lyrics back to her. If the video below doesn’t give you chills, you should check your pulse.

“One of my favorite moments in the show each night,” Wynonna Judd wrote in the video’s caption. It sounds like it was a highlight for everyone else at the Resch Center that night as well.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd’s First Chart-Topper

Wynonna and fans of the Judds know the importance of this song. The Judds released the Kenny O’Dell-penned tune as the second single from their 1884 debut EP Wynonna & Naomi. It was the first of their 14 chart-topping singles. More than that, it was the first country single performed by a female duo to reach the number 1 spot since the fifties.

For Wynonna and Naomi Judd, this song was the beginning of their reign over the charts. They would go on to dominate the charts for four years. They would also take home an armload of Grammys, CMA Awards, and ACM awards. More than anything, this song showed the world just how powerful the mother-daughter duo was.

When Wynonna Judd announced that the Final Tour would go on, she said it would be a celebration of her mother’s career and legacy. When it comes to tracing the legacy of the duo, this song is the perfect place to start. It marks a huge moment in their career. From that song, they grew into icons and Wynonna was able to have a solo career after she and her mother parted ways in the early nineties.

With all of that in mind, hearing Wynonna perform a stripped-down rendition of the Judds’ classic is a little heavier. The fact that thousands of people are there singing along makes the moment that much more special.