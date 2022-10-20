WATCH: Wynonna Judd Has Acoustic Jam Session With Little Big Town in Rehearsal for Show

Wynonna Judd was apprehensive about hitting the road for The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ in the wake of her mother’s death. But her friends rallied around her and made the month-long trek one to remember. Last weekend, it was Little Big Town that joined her for stops in Alabama and Georgia. And two acts turned an acoustic, backstage jam session into part of the stage show. Wynonna shared a video of the transformation. Check out the post below.

“Turn it loose, baby!” Wynonna Judd captioned the post.

“Turn it Loose” was a track from the third The Judds’ album, Heartland. The album was released in 1987. It also included the singles “Don’t Be Cruel” (a cover of the Elvis Presley track), “Maybe Your Baby’s Got the Blues” and “I Know Where I’m Going.”

The album peaked at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon release. It also reached 52 on the Billboard 200.

In the video shared by Wynonna Judd, she and all of Little Big Town begin seated outside singing along to an acoustic guitar. But midway through, the video transitions to the stage version. With all of the acts that are joining Wynonna Judd along the way for this tour, it’s certainly difficult to get proper rehearsal time in. So you take it where you can get it. And it looks like the collective aced the assignment.

Wynonna Judd Receiving a Lot of Love on the Road

It isn’t just her own tour where Wynonna Judd is receiving love from fans. She recently stopped by Post Malone’s show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on an off night, and the unlikely duo shared a beer.

“Music knows no boundaries!” she captioned the post, sharing a laugh with Posty.

Little Big Town aren’t the only friends that are lending a hand to her along this journey. Brandi Carlile helped her kick the thing off in late September. She’s also already welcomed Ashley McBryde, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. The trek is halfway complete, and she says that is helping her heal. Some of the biggest shows are still ahead, and things will continue to be emotional.

Kelsea Ballerini joins her in Durant, Okla. on October 21. It’s the “HEARTFIRST” singer’s only stop of the tour. Then, Trisha Yearwood and McBryde alternate for a couple of dates. It’s Yearwood in Fort Worth and McBryde in Biloxi. And Yearwood returns for the Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on October 28. That was scheduled to be the finale when the tour was scheduled this spring. But one final date was added on October 29. It’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Faith Hill joins Wynonna for the home state show. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at their website.