WATCH: Zac Brown Band Absolutely Crushes Silk Sonic Cover of ‘Fly As Me’

Who knew Zac Brown Band had R&B in them? At a recent concert stop, the band nailed a cover of the Silk Sonic song “Fly As Me.” Check out a clip of the performance below.

Silk Sonic is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They debuted in 2021 with An Evening with Silk Sonic. That project came together around 2017 when Anderson .Paak was opening for Bruno Mars in 2017 on his ’24K Magic World Tour.’

Zac Brown Band has had a busy year. They’ve spent a lot of time collaborating with other country acts. They hooked up with Marcus King and Jamey Johnson for a new version of “Stubborn Pride.” It’s all for a deluxe reissue of The Comeback which is due later this fall. They also re-cut “Any Day Now” with Ingrid Andress. And they did a version of “Out in the Middle” with Blake Shelton. There was also a version of “Old Palomino” that the band did with Cody Johnson.

It’s been a trying year for Zac Brown Band. John Driskell Hopkins was diagnosed with ALS after discovering his symptoms over the course of the pandemic. His band mates rallied around him, including gathering for a big ALS fundraiser at the Ryman Auditorium earlier this month. “Hop” now has his own nonprofit the seeks a cure for the disease. You can learn more at Hop on a Cure.

The band has had a big year on the road, though. They played a ton of stadiums along the way. Out in Frisco, Tex., country music icon Randy Travis showed up. So the band pulled out an impromptu cover of his classic, “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Zac Brown Band is Rolling Down the Road

Zac Brown Band still has several dates remaining on their 2022 schedule. Next up is a stop in Birmingham, Ala. on September 25. They’re off for a couple of weeks after that before returning to Jacksonville, Fla. on October 7 at Daily’s Place. They’ll stay in the Sunshine State for a trio of dates in Tampa and West Palm Beach. Then they head to the Pacific Northwest to play a show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 20. They’ll also hit Vancouver and Portland on that trip.

They swing through California for stops in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego after that. On December 31, they’re part of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in the Music City. And they’re already looking toward 2023 with a stop at the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago next summer. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information on their website.