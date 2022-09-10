WATCH: Zac Brown Looks Absolutely Ripped in New Video Making Big Announcement

Recently, Zac Brown revealed his intense workout routine. Inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Brown works out for no less than an hour a day, five days a week. He even has a gym built into a trailer that he takes on the road so he and the band can get gains while on tour. Yesterday afternoon, Brown tweeted a video announcing the deluxe edition of The Comeback and it’s obvious that those hours in the rolling gym are paying off in a big way. Ol’ Zac is looking ripped.

If you guys liked #TheComeback, you’re gonna love the new deluxe version. Who’s ready for September 30th? Pre-order now for a chance to win a trip for two to Nashville for our sold out show at @theryman: https://t.co/t25o2HlFXr pic.twitter.com/TkpvBKVvOg — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 9, 2022

It turns out that Zac Brown isn’t just beefing up his physique. He and the band are planning to release a beefed-up version of their most recent full-length album The Comeback. In the video, Brown says, “If you guys liked out new album The Comeback, you’re going to love the deluxe version. The collaborations we put together are really special. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The deluxe edition of The Comeback drops on September 30th. You can pre-order or pre-save a copy today. According to the tweet, if you pre-order a copy, you’ll get a chance to win a trip to Nashville to see the Zac Brown Band rip a sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium.

Zac Brown Band Stacks The Comeback Deluxe Edition with Collabs

The deluxe edition of The Comeback will feature the same songs as the original release, but with added performers. The Zac Brown band cast a wide net when they enlisted artists for collaborations. The project will feature Jimmy Buffett, Marcus King, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Ingrid Andress, and plenty more.

So far, Zac Brown Band has released “Out in the Middle” with Blake Shelton. They’ve also announced that Marcus King and Jamey Johnson will join them for “Stubborn Pride.” Additionally, ZBB and Cody Johnson have played “Wild Palomino” live. But, we’ll have to wait for the rest of the collaborations.

According to Music Row, the band announced the deluxe album at the Warner Music Nashville Nightscape Party in June. During that party, Zac Brown said, “The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to re-record a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor…We’re so grateful to do what we do and we can’t wait to share the full album with our fans.”

The Comeback Deluxe Edition Tracklist