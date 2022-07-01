WATCH: Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song ‘Small Town Smokeshow’

There is no stopping Zach Bryan. The Oklahoma native released American Heartbreak just over a month ago. The record is a sprawling masterpiece, containing 34 tracks without a skip in the two-hour collection. He was forced to cancel a few shows this summer due to COVID-19. It seems that he spent the downtime writing even more music. The man may be the most prolific songwriter in America right now.

He’s teased snippets of new songs on his Instagram. One was a track called “Twenty So.” Now, he debuts another track live. It’s called “Small Town Smokeshow.” Check it out in the video below.

Zach Bryan debuted the song during his set at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. It’s everything that we’ve come to expect from the military veteran turned rising country music superstar.

“She’s an Oklahoma smokeshow. He’s an asshole from back home. She’ll never make it out alive,” he sings.

It’s another banger, and with Bryan’s track record, he probably has a full album of new material in the can. The new album was released by Warner Brothers. With the major label overseeing his work, they likely won’t squeeze in a second release before the end of 2022. But we can hope, right?

Zach Bryan posted some behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram after the performance, however. He accompanied the post with lyrics from the new track.

“Them boys are out and they’re angry and they’re looking for blood, in the back of a blue old pick up truck, and you’ve got no where to go, you’re all gussied up,” he captioned the post.

Zach Bryan on the Road

He’s writing this new music while he’s playing the old music. The man simply will not stop. He’s been on the road for most of 2022. He takes a short break for the Independence Day holiday, but he’s back at it on July 7 at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Then, he’ll be part of that massive lineup at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9. That one includes performances from Willie Nelson & Family, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett. The lineup is stacked.

He’s joined a few more festivals throughout the year. He’s at Cowboys Music Festival: Calgary Stampede in Canada on July 11. Bryan’s on another massive bill at Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival in Whitefish, Mont. on July 17. There’s also Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 28. His appeal is clearly crossing genre barriers as evidenced by those slots at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. He even has a date at Red Rocks later this fall. It rolls on through November. Check out all of the dates at his website.