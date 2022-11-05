WATCH: Zach Bryan Playing Red Rocks During a Snowstorm Looks Like a Life-Changing Experience

Zach Bryan told us all that his American Heartbreak Tour would be his last. As a result, he wanted to make sure that it was something no one would ever forget. At every stop on the tour, Zach went out on the stage and poured his heart and soul into his performance. He made lasting memories with thousands of fans. However, it appears that the rest of the trek pales in comparison to the tour’s final stop at Red Rocks.

Snow pounded the outdoor venue while fans screamed the lyrics back to Zach Bryan. In the video below, we can see an amphitheater full of fans singing “Something in the Orange.” The snow is really coming down, but no one seems to care. That dedication on both sides of the stage is the magic that defines Zach’s popularity.

Zach Bryan’s Undying Dedication to His Fans

Zach Bryan’s final show on this run was November 3rd at Red Rocks. That morning, they learned that the weather was going to be dicey at best. A snowstorm was rolling in and the parks department reportedly told Bryan to cancel the show but he refused. In a now-deleted tweet, Zach revealed that he pushed back saying that too many people had come from too far away to cancel.

Instead, Zach Bryan opted to alter his show’s schedule. He cut his set short and trimmed the opening set from Charles Wesley Godwin. However, Godwin did join him on stage for a few songs later in the night. To help everyone stay warm, they offered complimentary hot chocolate and hand warmers to ticket holders. The show had to go on.

The next day, Zach Bryan took to Twitter to reflect on the show. “…There are no words to describe how beautiful it is that people sat through two hours of a blizzard for me. More words one day but for now, I just want everyone to know how wild this entire ride has been. I see you, I’m with you, and I love you.”

The replies to that tweet were full of fans who attended the once-in-a-lifetime show. They were more than happy to drive for hours on end to sit in the blistering cold and pounding snow. Those fans were so driven by the emotions that Zach Bryan stirs in them that they didn’t give the weather a second thought.

The harsh conditions made elevated the show. They didn’t just go see a concert. They weathered the storm and shared an experience like none other. And, the truth is that you’ll rarely be able to have that kind of unforgettable experience without the kind of stop-at-nothing dedication that Zach Bryan and his fans show for one another.