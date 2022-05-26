What Naomi Judd Said About Her Daughters During Final TV Interview

On April 30th, the country music world lost legendary singer Naomi Judd. The matriarch of the world-famous Judd family took her own life in her Tennessee home after a decades-long battle with depression. Her shocking passing came the day before she and Wynonna were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and weeks before the Judds’ Final Tour kicked off and has started a much-needed conversation about mental health among country artists and fans. In her final TV interview which took place just weeks before her passing, Naomi Judd seemed happy. This just shows how quickly depression can turn things around and take a life.

Naomi Judd’s Final TV Interview Showed a Happy Mother

Naomi Judd’s final TV interview was with Inside Edition correspondent Megan Alexander for CBS News. During their talk, Naomi took Megan on a tour of her home just outside Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, she opened up about how close she was to her daughters.

Naomi Judd’s final TV interview aired on CBS News on April 11th. Currently, the interview itself isn’t available online. However, in a recent release, Megan Alexander looked back on the conversation with the Grammy-winning singer. She said, “Naomi spoke of how close she was to her daughters, how they could pop over at any time, walk in the front door, and asks ‘What’s for dinner?’”

During her final interview, Naomi Judd revealed that she and her daughters didn’t just have a close relationship. They also lived moments away from one another. When Ashley Judd spoke out about her mother’s passing she noted that she visited her every day if she was home.

Depression Is a Dangerous, Deceitful Disease

In her final TV Interview, Naomi Judd seemed to be happy. She was the image of a successful musician and proud mother. In the weeks leading up to her death, Naomi and Wynonna announced that they were going on tour again to the joy of countless fans. Additionally, The Judds were less than a day away from receiving one of the highest honors in country music. From the outside looking in, it appeared that Naomi Judd was on top of the world.

The Inside Edition report called back to Naomi Judd’s 2016 interview with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. During their talk, Naomi was open about her struggles with mental health. “What I’ve been through is extreme. My final diagnosis was severe depression – treatment-resistant, ‘cause they tried me on every single thing they had in their arsenal,” she explained.

While Naomi Judd’s passing is devastating it offers us a chance to start a conversation about mental health. Remember that you’re not alone and it’s okay to reach out to your loved ones in your darkest hours. If that doesn’t feel right for you, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the Lifeline website to chat with someone. On the other side of that coin, be sure to reach out to folks that you think might be suffering and offer them some support.

Be good to one another, fellow Outsiders, the world needs more of that these days.