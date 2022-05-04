Whiskey Myers Adds New Texas and West Coast Dates To Tornillo Tour

Fans ask, and Whiskey Myers answers; the band has added new dates to their Tornillo Tour across the U.S. Posting the new dates on Instagram, Whiskey Myers added additional Texas dates and is bringing the tour to the West coast as well.

The band’s Tornillo Tour kicks off today in Charlottesville, Virginia. They stay in Virginia for another show before moving on to Georgia. As for the Texas dates, Whiskey Myers will be going back and forth to Texas a few times throughout the tour. The first two dates are in New Braunfels, TX. They’re also hitting Corpus Christi, San Angelo, The Woodlands, and Fort Worth.

For the West coast dates, the band is hitting Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; and San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Barbara, Pomona, Los Angeles, and San Diego, CA. Their last date is in Las Vegas, NV.

Whiskey Myers made an announcement on Instagram with an updated tour schedule. “We’ve been listening to y’all,” they wrote. “We’re bringing the Tornillo tour to the West Coast and some more stops in Texas! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10AM your local time.” Shane Smith & The Saints joins Whiskey Myers on tour, as well as Goodbye June in the first half of the tour, and 49 Winchester in the second half. In the fall, Read Southall Band joins Whiskey Myers.

Whiskey Myers is heading out on tour before their newest album, “Tornillo,” comes out on July 29, but they’ve released a few singles to tide us over until then. The most recent is “Whole World Gone Crazy,” which gives total rock and roll vibes. The album is seemingly going to take more influence from gospel music and horn arrangements than Whiskey Myers’ previous work, which will definitely make for an interesting album.

“Whole World Gone Crazy” is more pure rock and roll than the other singles, “John Wayne” and “Antioch,” which take heavy influence from gospel. “Whole World Gone Crazy” also seems less story-driven than the other two singles, as it’s more of a general take on the state of the world. “Antioch” is heavily story-driven, focusing on the journey of a young boy who sets out to get revenge on his abusive father.

The new single paints a clear picture of today’s society; divisiveness, politics, and constantly asked to take sides. It’s presented as the backdrop for a good ole boy just trying to live his life; going through the motions of just existing, and random people are asking him what his politics are, telling him to choose one side or the other. He’s sick and tired of it, and wonders, “has the whole world gone crazy?”