Whiskey Myers Announce 2023 Tour Dates With Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls

The pandemic had just about every touring band and musician chomping at the bit to get back on the road. So, when things started to go back to normal and restrictions lifted, it seemed like everyone and their dog went on tour. Whiskey Myers may have gotten a later start than some other bands, but few hit the ground running like the genre-bending Texas-based band.

Whiskey Myers announced their Tornillo tour in February and hit the road in April. This tour saw the band selling out their debut performance at Red Rocks in a single day. They also had to add a second night at the Ryman Auditorium because the first show sold out in thirty minutes. Last month, WM headlined a show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, playing to over 10,000 eager fans. To date, they’ve sold almost 300,000 tickets on this tour alone, according to The Music Universe.

Currently, there are 11 dates left on the Tornillo tour, but Whiskey Myers plans to keep the momentum going.

Whiskey Myers Announces 2023 Tour

Earlier today, Whiskey Myers took to social media to announce their 2023 tour. They also let fans know that they’re going to be bringing some killer opening acts on the road with them. Fans will see Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Rival Sons, and The Weathered Souls open for WM on select dates.

Whiskey Myers hits the road for their 2023 tour in February. The tour starts in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on February 16th. This leg of the tour wraps up on March 31st at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheatre in Midland, Texas.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on November 11th except for the Toledo date which goes on sale on November 14th. Those who are on the Whiskey Myers Facebook fan page or the band’s email list will be able to buy tickets starting tomorrow (11/8) at 10 AM Central Standard Time. Head to the band’s website for more information on the mailing list and tickets to their current and upcoming tours.

If you don’t see your city on the tour don’t worry. Whiskey Myers will be announcing more dates for their 2023 tour in the coming months.