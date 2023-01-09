Whiskey Myers Extend 2023 Tour With 15 New Dates

Whiskey Myers added 15 new dates to its recently announced 2023 tour, including stops in Nashville, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and more. The genre-bending six-piece band—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent—previously announced 12 dates, running from Feb. 16 to March 31. Newly announced dates will extend the tour from May 4 to July 28.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Whiskey Myers released its sixth album, Tornillo, in July 2022. The band also embarked on a massive 2022 tour of the same name. The Texas road warriors have played more than 2,500 shows during their 16-year run. But one of the biggest boosts for the band has been Paramount’s Yellowstone, which, over its five seasons, has prominently featured plenty of Whiskey Myers’ songs—including “Stone,” “Frogman,” “Mud,” and more—as well as a cameo.

“We’re very, very, very thankful [for Yellowstone],” said Whiskey Myers frontman Cody Cannon to Outsider. “I think what it did for us is just, we didn’t have a platform to reach millions of people at one time. You know what I mean? Because we never were a radio band, really. That wasn’t what we were interested in doing—trying to make songs to fit a radio format. We weren’t interested in signing a record deal and trying to go that route. Our thing was just being an independent band and being free to create our music. So doing that, you have your social media platforms and different little music apps and things like that that they can hear your music. Then obviously, touring. That was our main thing, man, just playing shows.”