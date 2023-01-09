Whiskey Myers Extend 2023 Tour With 15 New Dates

Whiskey Myers added 15 new dates to its recently announced 2023 tour, including stops in Nashville, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and more. The genre-bending six-piece band—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent—previously announced 12 dates, running from Feb. 16 to March 31. Newly announced dates will extend the tour from May 4 to July 28.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
Whiskey Myers released its sixth album, Tornillo, in July 2022. The band also embarked on a massive 2022 tour of the same name. The Texas road warriors have played more than 2,500 shows during their 16-year run. But one of the biggest boosts for the band has been Paramount’s Yellowstone, which, over its five seasons, has prominently featured plenty of Whiskey Myers’ songs—including “Stone,” “Frogman,” “Mud,” and more—as well as a cameo.
“We’re very, very, very thankful [for Yellowstone],” said Whiskey Myers frontman Cody Cannon to Outsider. “I think what it did for us is just, we didn’t have a platform to reach millions of people at one time. You know what I mean? Because we never were a radio band, really. That wasn’t what we were interested in doing—trying to make songs to fit a radio format. We weren’t interested in signing a record deal and trying to go that route. Our thing was just being an independent band and being free to create our music. So doing that, you have your social media platforms and different little music apps and things like that that they can hear your music. Then obviously, touring. That was our main thing, man, just playing shows.”
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold)
- Feb. 16 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Knoxville Civic Coliseum
- Feb. 17 – Tallahassee, Fla. – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. – James Brown Arena
- Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. – Enmarket Arena
- Feb. 22 – Kalamazoo, Mich. – Wings Event Center
- Feb. 24 – Toledo, Ohio – Huntington Center
- Feb. 25 – Johnstown, Pa. – 1st Summit Arena
- Feb. 26 – Saginaw, Mich. – Dow Event Center
- March 16 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Revel
- March 17 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Financial Theatre
- March 18 – Laughlin, Nev. – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s
- March 31 – Midland, Texas – Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater
- May 4 – Alexandria, La. – Rapides Coliseum
- May 5 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater
- May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 11 – Evansville, Ind. – Ford Center
- May 12 – Columbia, Mo. – The Blue Note
- May 13 – Kansas City, Mo. – Starlight Theatre
- June 1 – Decatur, Ill. – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
- June 2 – Wheeling, W.V. – Wesbanco Arena
- June 21 – Woodinville, Wash. – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
- June 22 – Bend, Ore. – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- July 18 – Casper, Wyo. – Ford Wyoming Center
- July 21 – Milwaukee, Wis. – BMO Harris Pavilion
- July 23 – Duluth, Minn. | AMSOIL Arena
- July 25 – Grand Forks, N.D. – Alerus Center
- July 28 – Billings, Mont. – First Interstate Arena