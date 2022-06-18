Whiskey Myers Forced to Postpone Mississippi Show After Positive COVID Tests

Whiskey Myers announced on Saturday that their show scheduled at the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi is postponed due to positive COVID tests. They’ll make up the date in August.

“Due to positive Covid cases with several members of the band, our show at the Brandon Amphitheater is being postponed tonight and rescheduled to Saturday, August 20. Our friends Shane Smith & the Saints and The Weathered Souls will be with us on the new date,” reads the message posted to social media.

The cancellation comes one day after the band’s performance at Bonnaroo. As of now, there are no other reports of other bands canceling shows following the music festival in Manchester, Tenn.

The band has no dates listed on their itinerary after this one until July 7. Then, they will pick up the tour at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston, S.C. Shane Smith & the Saints and 49 Winchester will support. Those bands support all dates through the last date that was previously scheduled, August 13 at The Chinock at Terry Bison Ranch in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Support for a tour that begins in October is scheduled to be Read Southall Band and The Weathered Souls.

Whiskey Myers will perform at a few festivals, including their own Firewater Music Festival 2022 in Lacgyne, Kan. September 29-October 1, before the fall run begins. Firewater features Old 97s, Blackberry Smoke, Nikki Lane and 49 Wincester among others.

To see a full list of Whiskey Myers dates for 2022 and for ticket information, visit their website.

Whiskey Myers is on a Roll in 2022

Whiskey Myers just released the fourth single from their forthcoming album Tornillo. “The Wolf” has existed in some form for a few years, but this is the first time a studio version has been available.

The drop came just after the band earned its first “Platinum Single” certifications for “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade.” The band also recently made its Red Rocks debut in front of a sold-out crowd.

Following the Red Rocks performance, the band shared a clip on Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“Our first night at Red Rocks will be one we will never forget. Thank you to everyone who made it so special,” the post was captioned.

Tornillo is due on July 29. It is the sixth studio album from the Texans. Their most recent, eponymous release peaked at number one on the US country charts. The band is on the road through the end of November.