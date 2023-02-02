Whiskey Myers Prepare to Release the Wolf with a Massive Headlining Tour

It doesn’t seem like it has been that long since Whiskey Myers wrapped their successful 2022 Tornillo Tour. Now, the Texas-based band is weeks away from embarking on a new trek that will keep them on the road until fall.

The band announced their 2023 tour while they were still on the road supporting their latest album. At that time, their Tornillo Tour was pulling in fans from all across the country. Whiskey Myers sold out their debut performance at Red Rocks in a single day. They sold out the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 30 minutes. The band also headlined a show at Dickies Arena and played for more than 10,000 fans. Over the course of their last tour, WM sold around 300,000 tickets. Now, they’re looking to repeat that success with the new tour.

Where are we going to see you at? pic.twitter.com/l4D3ZM6Bzr — Whiskey Myers (@whiskeymyers) February 2, 2023

Whiskey Myers announced the tour in November. Then, in December, they added 15 new dates. A post from earlier today shows that they’ve extended the tour even further. Additionally, they’re bringing a laundry list of supporting acts on the road with them. Rival Sons, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Wade Bowen, and The Weathered Souls are slated to accompany the band on their upcoming trek. Additionally, the band will announce more supporting acts as the tour goes on.

Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates

Whiskey Myers will kick off their 2023 headlining tour on February 16th in Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll bring it to an end on September 30th in Tampa, Florida. Check out the full list of dates below and head to the band’s website for tickets and more information.

Winter/Spring Headlining Tour Dates

02/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

02/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center

02/18 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

02/24 – West Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

02/25- Johnstown, PA @ 1 st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial 02/26 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

03/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

03/18 – Laughlin, NV @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s

03/31 – Midland, TX @ Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater

04/01 – Somerville, TX @ Chillfest 2023

04/15 – Palestine, TX @ Wiggy Thump 2023

05/04 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

05/05 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/11 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

05/12 – Columbia, MO @ 9 th Street Summerfest

Street Summerfest 05/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

06/01 – Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

06/02 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival

06/10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest 2023

Summer Headlining Tour Dates

06/21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

06/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/23 – Filer, ID @ Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival 2023

06/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Country Jam

07/15 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival 2023

07/18 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

07/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

07/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA 2023

07/23 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

07/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

07/27 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair Center

07/28 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at Metra Park

08/08 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

08/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Hannah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

Whiskey Myers with Eric Church