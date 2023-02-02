Whiskey Myers Prepare to Release the Wolf with a Massive Headlining Tour

It doesn’t seem like it has been that long since Whiskey Myers wrapped their successful 2022 Tornillo Tour. Now, the Texas-based band is weeks away from embarking on a new trek that will keep them on the road until fall.
The band announced their 2023 tour while they were still on the road supporting their latest album. At that time, their Tornillo Tour was pulling in fans from all across the country. Whiskey Myers sold out their debut performance at Red Rocks in a single day. They sold out the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 30 minutes. The band also headlined a show at Dickies Arena and played for more than 10,000 fans. Over the course of their last tour, WM sold around 300,000 tickets. Now, they’re looking to repeat that success with the new tour.
Whiskey Myers announced the tour in November. Then, in December, they added 15 new dates. A post from earlier today shows that they’ve extended the tour even further. Additionally, they’re bringing a laundry list of supporting acts on the road with them. Rival Sons, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Wade Bowen, and The Weathered Souls are slated to accompany the band on their upcoming trek. Additionally, the band will announce more supporting acts as the tour goes on.
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates
Whiskey Myers will kick off their 2023 headlining tour on February 16th in Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll bring it to an end on September 30th in Tampa, Florida. Check out the full list of dates below and head to the band’s website for tickets and more information.
Winter/Spring Headlining Tour Dates
- 02/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
- 02/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center
- 02/18 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
- 02/19 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
- 02/22 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
- 02/24 – West Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
- 02/25- Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
- 02/26 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
- 03/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
- 03/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
- 03/18 – Laughlin, NV @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s
- 03/31 – Midland, TX @ Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater
- 04/01 – Somerville, TX @ Chillfest 2023
- 04/15 – Palestine, TX @ Wiggy Thump 2023
- 05/04 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Parish Coliseum
- 05/05 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
- 05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- 05/11 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
- 05/12 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest
- 05/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
- 06/01 – Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
- 06/02 – Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena
- 06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival
- 06/10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest 2023
Summer Headlining Tour Dates
- 06/21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
- 06/22 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- 06/23 – Filer, ID @ Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Festival 2023
- 06/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Country Jam
- 07/15 – Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival 2023
- 07/18 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
- 07/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
- 07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
- 07/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA 2023
- 07/23 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena
- 07/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
- 07/27 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair Center
- 07/28 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at Metra Park
- 08/08 – Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
- 08/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Hannah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Whiskey Myers with Eric Church
- 08/25 – Holmdel, NJ @PNC Arts Center back lot
- 08/26 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 09/21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- 09/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- 09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- 09/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- 09/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
- 09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater