Whiskey Myers Reveals 2022 Firewater Music Festival Lineup: Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s & More

Artist-curated music festivals aren’t new (see Jane’s Addiction’s Lollapalooza circa 1991), but they have been picking up a lot of steam over the last few years (see Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival). Whiskey Myers got in on the fun in 2021 by curating its Firewater Music Festival that featured Chris Knight, Shane Smith, and Ray Wylie Hubbard, among others.

And for the second consecutive year, Whiskey Myers is bringing the heat with its Firewater Music Festival. The genre-bending six-piece band—Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves, and Tony Kent—handpicked another stellar lineup for the three-day festival (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

At a Glance

Firewater Music Festival takes place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 just south of Kansas City on 150 acres

Whiskey Myers’ handpicked lineup includes Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s, Nikki Lane, and more

In addition to concerts, attendees can enjoy tent camping, zip-lining, canoeing, rock climbing, and more

Tickets are on sale now

Firewater Music Festival Lineup

In addition to seeing Whiskey Myers perform, attendees at this year’s Firewater Music Festival can expect to enjoy shows from Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s, Read Southall Band, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks, 49 Winchester, Goodbye June, Austin Meade, The Georgia Thunderbolts, Them Dirty Roses, and The Weathered Souls.

The festival is located just south of Kansas City on 150 acres of meadows, ponds, and wooded hills. Once again, it will offer an outdoor lifestyle experience for fans with the live concerts supplemented by on-site activities, including canoeing, zip-lining, rock climbing, archery, and a swimming pool.

“2021 was one was a badass lineup, wasn’t it?” said frontman Cody Cannon to Outsider. “No, we were just thinking about what do we want to do here? Who do we get to play? Then at the end of the day, it’s like, we just need to get our friends. Our favorite bands around are the people that we’re friends with. So all those people on there, man, we just think the world of them. And we know a lot of them really good. We play shows with them, we tour with them. So we’re very thankful to be able to put that together and just have all of our friends at the same place at once. But [2022’s lineup will] have to be a little bit different, because we don’t want to bring all the same people back again. You want to change it up from year to year.”

New Music on the Way

Whiskey Myers will release its sixth studio album, Tornillo, on July 29 via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers.

“So this will be our second self-produced album,” said Cody to Outsider. “We wrote all the songs. It’s going to have a little bit different sound. We added a bunch of stuff we haven’t used before. We just wanted to do something a little different. I mean, it’s still Whiskey Myers at its core. But it’s kind of fresh and a little bit different sound. We did a lot of brass and horns on this one, which is something we’ve always wanted to do.”