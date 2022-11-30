why-leann-rimes-canceled-her-latest-concert

On Tuesday (November 29th), LeAnn Rimes announced that she was canceling her performance at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, New York due to an illness. The event was set to take place on Friday (December 2nd).

In a Facebook post, Turning Stone shared a statement by LeAnn Rimes announcing her plans to cancel her Joy: The Holiday Tour performance at its venue. “To my Verona, NY fans, I’m sorry to announce that we’ll have to cancel the show this Friday,” Rimes explained. “Because I’m too sick to travel and perform. It breaks my heart I can’t be there as I was so excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all. We will reschedule and I look forward to that time when we can be together again.”

The venue then stated that refunds for LeAnn Rimes’ will be provided from the original point of purchase. However, some fans commented on the Facebook post that tickets are still showing up through Ticketmaster and there hasn’t been updates about the concert cancellation. “You may want to let Ticketmaster know,” one fan wrote. “My tickets are still showing, they’re still selling tickets and I still haven’t received an email.”

Meanwhile, LeAnn Rimes fans wished for her to have a quick recovery. “I’m so sorry. Feel better soon. We were looking forward to your show, but, understandably your health matters,” an admirer shared. Another added, “I was looking forward to this! Bummer. I hope you feel better soon LeAnn Rimes! We saw the Christmas show a couple years ago, it was awesome.”

LeAnn Rimes’ Joy: The Holiday Tour was set to kick off in Verona, New York. Instead, it will (hopefully) start in Riverside, Iowa on December 9th. Other stops on the tour include Ryman Auditorium in Nashville; two day stop at the Chinook Winds Casino Showroom in Lincoln City, Oregon; and Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

LeAnn Rimes Revealed She Was Sick After Thanksgiving

In a tweet on Friday (November 25th), LeAnn Rimes admitted she was struggles with some kind of cold after Thanksgiving festivities.

“I am no good at being sick,” LeAnn Rimes tweeted. “After 12 hrs on the couch, I start to go stir crazy!!”

Fans quickly took to the post and shared their relatable stories of being sick. “OMG I know the feeling girl,” one fan dished to LeAnn Rimes. “Remember I was just sick… I literally got over being sick then got sick again after a few weeks. It sucks. The cough is what does me in! Sending you big hugs!! You get to feeling better by the 17th.”

Another fan then wrote, “Feel better! I’m not good at being home! After 3 hours of being home, I want to go back to work! We were in a car accident and have no car now. I’m pulling my hair out! I’m not a TV watcher… We live in the country. I have ADD/ADHD so I’m climbing those walls.”