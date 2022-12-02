why-one-morgan-wallen-fan-is-ticked-after-tour-announcement

It’s a valid question. Morgan Wallen was born in Tennessee and still lives there, but showed his home state no tour love for next year.

On Thursday, Wallen revealed details for his “One Night at a Time World Tour.” Starting next March, the tour takes Morgan Wallen from New Zealand to Australia, then back to the United States. There are even concert dates in several Canadian cities. But there appears to be a big hole on the schedule.

That’s why a fan replied to Wallen’s Tweet: “why in the hell is Tennessee not on your list!? Really!?”

Why in the hell is Tennessee not on your list!? Really!? — Miguel Longfellow (@VFL1690) December 1, 2022

The tweet started quite the conversation. One fan replied “The better question is why is Knoxville, Tn not on this list. Just like Kenny Chesney. Loves to tell about where he’s from & grew up but just doesn’t come back.”

Wallen is playing some large stadium venues, including a few iconic ones. Try Wrigley Field in Chicago and Boston’s Fenway Park. Plus, he’s headed to Minute Maid Park, home base for World Series champion Houston Astros. And it’s not just big baseball venues. Morgan Wallen’s tour is hitting MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. That’s the home of the New York Giants and Jets.

And as some of Wallen’s fans pointed out, he just finished with his Dangerous tour. Most folks didn’t expect Wallen to begin another tour so soon. But he has new music to sing. Also on Thursday, Wallen announced the titles of three new songs — “One Thing at a Time,” “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why.” He’ll drop the songs at 12:01 a.m. Eastern, Friday.

Morgan Wallen co-wrote “One Thing at a Time” with Ernest, who’ll open for him for the first chunk of next year’s tour.

A fan, after seeing the dates and cities, replied: “He just played in Tennessee not too long ago. And I’m sure he’s gonna add dates to this. Be patient. Cut the guy some slack. He has no control over where he goes.”

Another fan agreed: “Was looking over the dates & thinking the exact same thing.”

Thursday proved to be a big day of concert announcements for several country music superstars. Garth Brooks added another year to his Las Vegas residency. All the dates for 2023 sold out in a single day last week. So considering that sort of buzz, Brooks decided to stay in Sin City for 2024, too.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood also added more dates to her Vegas residency. Plus, Miranda Lambert confirmed that she’s extending her Velvet Rodeo for another 16 Vegas dates.

Morgan Wallen also revealed some of his openers and special guests he’ll have with him on tour. Country newcomers Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will be with Wallen throughout the tour. Then on select dates, Wallen welcomes Hardy and Parker McCollum.

“Thank you to Morgan for this opportunity,” McCollum wrote on Instagram. “He could have picked anybody for these shows. Grateful to get to do it. See y’all in 2023!”

And check back with Outsider to see if Wallen adds some additional dates to include his home state.