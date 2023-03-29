Will Payne Harrison Shares New Music Video for His Honky Tonk Heartbreaker ‘Lover’s Arms’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the last few years, Will Payne Harrison has made a name for himself in the East Nashville scene. His top-shelf songwriting, traditional country style, and live performances have made him a fixture in the area. The way he blends modern thoughts and concepts with the sounds of yesterday helped to make him a favorite among fans of good music everywhere. Last year, he released his third studio album Tioga Titan to acclaim from listeners and critics alike. It also landed on our Best Albums of 2022 list.

Today, Harrison shares the music video for “Lover’s Arms” from that album. The track embodies the Louisiana native’s honky tonk style and razor-sharp songwriting. If you’re looking for fiddle, pedal steel, and lyrics that will hit you directly in the chest, you’re in the right place. Check out the video below.

Will Payne Harrison on ‘Lover’s Arms’

“I wrote ‘Lover’s Arms’ as an exercise in not over-telling a story,” Will Payne Harrison said. He added, “I wanted there to be questions and conclusions drawn by the listener. I have always loved songs that say a lot with few words. That was my attempt here.”

I think saying that Harrison nailed the exercise would be an understatement. He doesn’t give many details, but the whole story is there in the spaces between the lyrics. His lover’s not coming home and he’s left on his snow-covered farm watching a fire burn out.

Will Payne Harrison’s choice not to “over-tell” the story allows the song to cast a wider net and capture more ears and hearts. Honestly, who hasn’t been in the position of having to accept that loneliness is the new norm?

For the video, Will Payne Harrison enlisted music producer Wilson Harwood to man the camera. Then, Harrison, who is a talented photographer on top of being a country artist, shot the B-roll for the video at the beginning of a snowstorm during the winter.

Creating Tioga Titan Helped Harrison Stay Sane

When Will Payne Harrison started production on Tioga Titan in May of 2021, he was coming out of some of the best and hardest times. The hard times are obvious. 2020 and the first months of 2021 were rough for many people. For musicians who make their money and share their stories on the stage, those times were harder. However, 2020 wasn’t all bad for Harrison. His first child came into the world that year and reignited his creativity.

“Keeping my mind on creating this record along with doing my podcast [Americana Station] is probably what kept me from cracking,” he said of the time he spent putting the album together. “I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel, and I saw it, so I raced for it with this record.”