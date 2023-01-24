Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Concert to Feature Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers & More

The Willie Way is the right way. In honor of Willie Nelson’s upcoming 90th birthday, an A-list cadre of cross-genre performers will descend on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl for a two-night celebration on April 29 and 30. “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday” will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Tom Jones, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and, of course, the fans who made this all possible,” says Willie Nelson. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Two-day packages for the general public go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale for Capital One Visa and Mastercard members will begin on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

Willie’s Double Birthday

It’s especially apropos that Long Story Short will take place over two days on April 29 and 30.

Willie Nelson was born just minutes before midnight on April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas. However, the county courthouse recorded Willie Nelson’s birthday as April 30, when his birth certificate was completed about five months later. As a youth, Willie celebrated his birthday on April 29, until he joined the Air Force at age 18 and got a look at his birth certificate, which noted April 30. Then, he started celebrating it on April 30.

Years later in the late 1980s, his cousin Mildred (who was 13 when Willie was born—and was present during his birth) broke the news to him that he was indeed born minutes before midnight on April 29. Now, Willie Nelson celebrates his birthday twice: April 29 and April 30.

‘Long Story Short’ Lineup

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.