Willie Nelson Declares Age is ‘Just a Number’ While Talking Touring at 90

With his 2023 tour set to kick off on Friday (April 14th), Willie Nelson discusses what it’s like to be hitting the road while preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday.

During a recent interview with AARP, the country music legend spoke about working on his 90th birthday instead of taking the day off. “Working is really good for me,” Nelson explained. “No matter what kind of show it is.”

Also sharing his thoughts about turning 90, Willie Nelson is optimistic. “Norman Lear, a good friend of mine, turned 100 not long age, and I told him, ‘I’ve been telling everybody it’s just a number. Am I right?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s just a number.’”

Meanwhile, Nelson is planning to honor his late friend and songwriter Harlan Howard with his new album I Don’t Know A Thing About Love. The record is his 150th. “We spent a lot of time in Nashville hanging out, writing together,” Willie said about Howard. “He was a fantastic writer and a great friend. I went for the songs I really, really liked. “Life Turned Her That Way” is one of the best songs I ever heard.”

Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with two shows on April 29th and 30th at the Hollywood Bowl. Among those appearing on stage with him are Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, and Tom Jones. Speaking about the shows, Nelson added, “The fact that I’ll be there for two days with a lot of my good friends coming out and saying hello and singing with me makes it a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

Willie Nelson Says All Country Music Is ‘Good’ To Him

When asked by AARP what his least favorite “branch” of country music is, Nelson said the entire music genre is “all” good. “I grew up listening to all kinds of music from Hank Williams to Moonlight in Vermont. I love every kind of music I’ve ever heard.”

In 2021, Nelson opened up to Parade about which country artists he believes are really talented. “I don’t know if I’d call him young or not, but I like Jamey Johnson. There’s probably a half a dozen of those young guys coming up. Eric Church is someone who’s really talented.”

As he spoke about what comes first for him, the lyrics or music, Nelson said if he hears a line, he just writes it. “I wrote this song one time; it says, ‘I didn’t want to write another song, but I couldn’t tell that to my mind / It kept throwing out words, and I had to try to make them rhyme.’ The music is the easiest part for me. I play guitar, so I try to write songs that I can play.”