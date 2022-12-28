willie-nelson-enjoys-christmas-with-family-following-life-threatening-health-scare

Willie Nelson and his family are sharing their holiday spirit looking happy and healthy in a Christmas snapshot shared on Instagram by one of the country music icon’s sons. The festive family Christmas pic features the red-headed stranger smiling with his wife Annie, the couple’s two dogs, and two of his sons Micah and Lukas. Also featured in the Christmas family pic along with Willie Nelson and fam is Micah Nelson’s wife since 2019.

Willie Nelson And Family Send Fans Good Cheer and Wishes This Holiday Season In A Festive Instagram Pic

In the Christmas family picture, Willie Nelson sits cross-legged for the photo which was shared on Lukas Nelson’s Instagram page. Willie Nelson is pointing to a message added onto the snapshot reading “Happy holidays, love the Nelsons” in green, red, and white writing.

This Christmas greetings pic is a fun one to see, as we rarely get a glimpse into Nelson’s personal and family life. Additionally, it’s a welcome sight to see the singer smiling like he is in light of recent information about his health scare earlier in the year.

The Iconic Country Music Legend Faced Major Health Concerns After Contracting COVID-19 Last Spring

Like most people moving through the last few years, Nelson and his loved ones worked hard to avoid contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in 2020. The illness has killed millions all across the globe, and the 89-year-old singer would be considered to be in a high-risk group when it comes to the virus.

Willie Nelson, however, wasn’t able to fend the virus off completely it seems, as the On the Road Again singer contracted the illness in May. However, fans did not learn how life-threatening this bout was for the singer until months later.

“There were a couple of times when I wasn’t sure he was going to make it,” Willie Nelson’s son Lukas said in a conversation with New York Times Magazine. According to reports, Willie Nelson was facing challenges walking or talking as he battled the illness. Thankfully, however, the superstar found respite in singing and playing the guitar. These activities got him through the most difficult times, the reports note.

The singer was still able to release his newest solo album, despite these complications, though. The album, A Beautiful Time, features originals and cover songs. The country music star is still a staple at the grammy awards, earning several nominations heading into the February 2023 ceremony.