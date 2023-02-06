Willie Nelson Hauls in 11th Grammy at 89 Years Old for Solo Performance of ‘Live Forever’

Legendary Country Music artist Willie Nelson has been honored with a momentous 11th Grammy at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Best Country Solo Performance win was presented during the pre-show ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Taste of Country reports. Nelson was not present to receive the award, although he was nominated alongside other esteemed artists such as Kelsea Ballerini’s “Heartfirst,” Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” Miranda Lambert’s “In His Arms” and Maren Morris’ “Circles Around This Town.”

Nelson’s interpretation of Billy Joe Shaver’s classic “Live Forever” is featured on the twelve-track tribute album that bears its name, released in November 2022. Not only does the album feature tracks from acclaimed artists such as Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle – Willie Nelson is also up for Best Country Album at this year’s Grammy Awards with A Beautiful Time.

The Country Music Hall of Fame artist achieved much of his commercial success several decades ago. However, he has recently gained considerable critical acclaim. He continues to record prodigious amounts, having released more than a dozen albums in the past decade alone, and still tours regularly. This latest win at the 2023 Grammys adds to an already impressive collection, with previous wins in 2021, 2020, and 2018 as well as a nomination in 2020.

Even though Nelson has had staggering successes over his 8-decade-long career, 2023 is shaping up to be special. Last month, a docuseries about his life called Willie Nelson and Family debuted at Sundance. He is also been nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Willie Nelson has a new album set for release in March

A pair of shows are set for the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30 to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday. A who’s who of pop music is set to perform. The line-up includes Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, and personal buddy, Snoop Dogg.

“[Thanks] to all the people who are taking time out of their daily lives to come out and help me sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on my 90th birthday,” Nelson said. “I really appreciate it. I love them all for doing it.”

To top it off, Nelson will be releasing a new studio album later this year. It’s titled I Don’t Know a Thing About Love. It’s comprised of ten tunes dedicated to iconic songwriter Harlan Howard. It’s set to drop on March 3rd.

“I have been so fortunate this far. I just hope for things to continue the way they are,” Nelson recently told People Magazine about turning 90. “[To me] it would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced.”