Willie Nelson Is Honored With University Endowment in Texas

A little over a month after scoring two new Grammy awards, country music legend Willie Nelson is honored with a university endowment in Texas.

The University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs has unveiled the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities. This endowment will fund research and student fellowships that benefit rural and farm communities. It was also reported that Nelson has raised more than $70 million for family farm owners through Farm Aid.

Larry Temple, Chairman of the LBJ Foundation Board of Trustees, then issued a statement about the endowment. “Willie Nelson is a national treasure who gained fame through his sheer musical talent and won hearts as someone who truly cares about the lives of his fellow Americans. A product of rural Texas, Willie has never forgotten where he comes from. His longtime efforts to raise money and awareness for family farmers through Farm Aid and numerous other endeavors to help those in need throughout his career make him a true inspiration.”

JR DeShazo, Dean of the LBJ School, also explained the faculty, students, and alumni from the LBJ School make contributions to uplifting rural America. “We’re honored to continue this work following Willie Nelson’s legacy,” DeShazo explained. “And grateful for the LBJ Foundation’s continued support of our mission.”

The endowment will be presented to Willie Nelson on May 12th. The presentation will take place during a gala at the LBJ Presidential Library. Others who have received endowments from the university include Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as well as Senator John McCain and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Willie Nelson Reveals What Farm Aid Accomplished in 2022

At the end of December, Willie Nelson revealed what Farm Aid achieved in 2022. The country superstar teamed up with Neil Young and John Mellencamp to form the organization in 1985. It is to assist and increase awareness of the importance of family farms.

“I’m proud of the work that Farm Aid does each and every day to strengthen family farmers and ranchers,” Nelson declared. “And I’m grateful to you for being with us as we stand side-by-side with family farmers. With your support, we’ve accomplished a lot this year.”

Among Farm Aid’s accomplishments included being granted nearly $1.2 million to strengthen farmers, farm advocates, and farm organizations across the country. The organization also answered more than 800 calls from farm farmers through the Farm Aid Hotline. It also supported farmers and ranchers when climate disasters struck, including hurricanes and flooding.

Nelson went on to share what the plans are for 2023. This includes rallying with farms in Washington to call attention to the crucial role they each play to improve climate. The organization is also working for a 2023 Farm Bill that will be good for farmers as well as rural communities, soil and water, food and everyone who eats.