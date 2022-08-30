Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and More To Join Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Christmas Special

So, it’s going to be a Holly, Dolly Christmas again this year. Dolly Parton will have a cast of great country music singers in her new film. The Christmas special is set to feature her own goddaughter and pop star, Miley Cyrus. And, everyone’s favorite red-headed stranger Willie Nelson is also set to join in on the fun. Sounds like a generational collaboration that we can’t wait to see.

Parton and Nelson were spotted with one another at Dollywood not long ago. The two are working on the NBC Christmas movie titled, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” The project was announced in the spring of 2022 and since then has already gotten under production.

A long list of special guests will be included. Some of the best of country music, according to Music Row. Of course, Dolly Parton herself will be involved. We will also get a chance to see the acting chops of Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and don’t forget Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host has built quite a relationship with the Queen of Country.

When Dolly gets into the Christmas spirit like this, it makes the whole season feel more real. She knows how to add a touch of magic to just about anything. The NBC production feels like it’s going to be a fun and light-hearted story.

The movie will go through Dolly Parton’s past as she is led by Three Wise Mountain Men. I’m sure they will be quite the characters. The story will go through the classic past, present, and future of Christmas.

David Rambo is set to write the movie and it will be executive produced by Dolly Parton herself as well as Sam Haskell. Joe Lazarov is the director.

Dolly Parton has Special Song Coming Out

In other Dolly Parton news, the singer-songwriter has a big project coming up. Well, it’s not really her project, but she’s a part of it. And it’s her song. “9 To 5” is being reimagined by Kelly Clarkson with Parton joining in on the new rendition of the track. This is something that fans are going to be dying to hear. Any new Dolly content is fine by us.

Coming out on September 9, this duo is going to be great. If you could pick two stars from the past and the present, why wouldn’t you pick Dolly and Kelly? Along with Shane McAnally, the project comes together with a documentary. Dolly only does big things.

After decades in music, film, and entertainment Dolly Parton has done just about everything you can do. She’s even gone back to some songs and projects multiple times. She also brings something new and fun to it almost every single time.