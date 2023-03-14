Willie Nelson on the Road Again for ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ With Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Avett Brothers, Whiskey Myers & More

Willie Nelson may be turning 90 years old in April, but that’s not stopping the country music legend from hitting the road this summer for his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. As its moniker implies, Willie’s curated roadshow is part festival, part tour—but it promises to be wholly entertaining with a lineup that features Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

Willie and company will be kicking off the 16-date tour on June 23 in Somerset, Wisconsin. Tour stops include St. Louis, Dallas, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and more. Furthermore, additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans. And even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. In addition, pre-sale for Citi cardmembers begins on March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Willie Nelson: Outlaw Music Festival Tour

June 23 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater (Willie & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Particle Kid

June 24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre (Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Particle Kid)

June 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Particle Kid)

June 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid)

June 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid)

July 2 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Willie Nelson & Family, Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, More)

July 28, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kathleen Edwards, Particle Kid)

July 29 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Kathleen Edwards, Particle Kid)

Outlaw Music Festival Tour – Continued